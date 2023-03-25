Scoring
Names, School, Games, FGM, FGA, PPG, FG%
Ayden Zikmund, Central City, 28, 192, 427, 19.9, 45
Caleb Paulk, Wood River, 25, 151, 269, 16.5, 56
Brendon Keene, Elba, 21, 92, 275, 15.9, 33
Gabe Langemeier, Nebraska Christian, 23, 139, 237, 15.2, 61
Blake Hinrichs, Ord, 23, 113, 303, 14.8, 37
Jack Poppe, Doniphan-Trumbull, 27, 141, 264, 13.8, 53
Wryder Svoboda, Burwell, 22, 122, 318, 13.8, 38
Zach Lewandowski, Ravenna, 24, 116, 309, 13.8, 38
Christian Johnson, Wood River, 25, 136, 349, 13.7, 39
Multiple at 13.4 PPG.
Free throws
Names, School, G, FTM, FTA, FT% (50 att. to qualify)
Jack Poppe, Doniphan-Trumbull, 27, 46, 58, 79
Ty Bennett, Doniphan-Trumbull, 27, 52, 68, 76
Jaden Williams, Doniphan-Trumbull, 23, 69, 92, 75
Ayden Zikmund, Central City, 28, 97, 131, 74
Hunter Jensen, Northwest, 24, 58, 78, 74
Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 25, 46, 73, 73
Jayden Teichmeier, Adams Central, 24, 70, 97, 72
Dylan Janzen, Adams Central, 24, 59, 81, 72
Phillip Kruetz, Giltner, 17, 56, 79, 71
Brendon Keene, Elba, 21, 138, 197, 70
2-pointers
Names, School, G, 2PM, 2PA, 2PT% (125 att. to qualify)
Jaden Williams, Doniphan-Trumbull, 23, 84, 131, 64
Gabe Langemeier, Nebraska Christian, 23, 137, 218, 63
Jack Poppe, Doniphan-Trumbull, 27, 96, 154, 62
Carson Bloom, Riverside, 23, 118, 196, 60
Caleb Paulk, Wood River, 25, 150, 252, 57
Ayden Zikmund, Central City, 28, 117, 207, 57
Kenai Kearney, Central City, 21, 91, 160, 57
Braxton Wiles, Hastings St. Cecilia, 24, 92, 167, 55
Multiple at 52%.
3-pointers
Names, School, G, 3PM, 3PA, 3PT% (50 att. to qualify)
Jack Poppe, Doniphan-Trumbull, 27, 45, 110, 41
Parker Volk, Doniphan-Trumbull, 27, 21, 51, 41
Eli Schneider, Hastings, 21, 24, 61, 39
Riley Plummer, Grand Island Senior High, 24, 49, 129, 38
Micah Perdew, Nebraska Christian, 22, 29, 79, 37
Carson Kudlacek, Hastings St. Cecilia, 25, 34, 97, 35
Carter Noakes, Centura, 22, 29, 81, 36
Multiple at 35%.
Assists
Names, School, G, Total, APG.
Colton Marsh, Grand Island Senior High, 20, 98, 4.9
Trevyn Keene, Northwest, 24, 105, 4.4
Carter Noakes, Centura, 22, 85, 3.9
Jack Poppe, Doniphan-Trumbull, 27, 100, 3.7
Derek Pfeifer, Central City, 28, 97, 3.5
Zaden Wolf, Central Valley, 20, 70, 3.5
Ishmael Nadir, Grand Island CC, 24, 82, 3.4
Hunter Jensen, Northwest, 24, 81, 3.4
Kaedan Detamore, Doniphan-Trumbull, 27, 88, 3.3
Defensive Rebounds
Names, School, G, Total, DEFRPG.
Levi Bader, Palmer, 19, 178, 9.4
Caleb Paulk, Wood River, 25, 211, 8.8
Kaden Brodersen, Ravenna, 24, 154, 6.4
Blake Hinrichs, Ord, 23, 140, 6.1
Brendon Keene, Elba, 21, 124, 5.9
Chad Rostvet, Heartland Lutheran, 20, 116, 5.8
Wyder Svoboda, Burwell, 22, 115, 5.2
Colton Zehender, Heartland Lutheran, 20, 104, 5.2
Kazadi Mukoma, Grand Island Senior High, 24, 118, 4.9
Bowdie Fox, Grand Island CC, 24, 117, 4.9
Offensive Rebounds
Names, School, G, Total, OFRPG.
Caleb Paulk, Wood River, 25, 117, 4.7
Trey Swertzic, Fullerton, 23, 79, 3.4
Kenai Kearney, Central City, 21, 65, 3.1
Kaden Brodersen, Ravenna, 24, 72, 3.0
Devin Konicek, Burwell, 18, 52, 2.9
Max Lewandowski, Arcadia/Loup City, 23, 58, 2.5
Gabe Langemeier, Nebraska Christian, 23, 57, 2.5
Waylon Cronk, Wood River, 17, 41, 2.4
Klayton Kelffner, Riverside, 21, 49, 2.3
Multiple at 2.2 OFRPG.
Steals
Names, School, G, Total, SPG.
Trevyn Keene, Northwest, 24, 91, 3.8
Hunter Jensen, Northwest, 24, 84, 3.5
Wryder Svoboda, Burwell, 22, 61, 2.8
Logan Adams, Elba, 21, 59, 2.8
Vance Smith, Heartland Lutheran, 20, 56, 2.8
Jack Poppe, Doniphan-Trumbull, 27, 74, 2.7
Carson Bloom, Riverside, 23, 57, 2.5
Carter Noakes, Centura, 22, 54, 2.5
Boston Wood, Central Valley, 20, 47, 2.4
Multiple at 2.2 SPG.
Blocks
Names, School, G, Total, BPG.
Caden Block, Hastings, 21, 55, 2.6
Levi Bader, Palmer, 19, 33, 1.7
Bowdie Fox, Grand Island Central Catholic, 24, 37, 1.5
Gavin Standage, Ravenna, 24, 36, 1.5
Gabe Langemeier, Nebraska Christian, 23, 34, 1.5
Brendon Keene, Elba, 21, 32, 1.5
Booker Scheierman, Aurora, 25, 33, 1.3
Caleb Paulk, Wood River, 25, 30, 1.2
Devin Konicek, Burwell, 18, 21, 1.2
Taylor Smith, Giltner, 20, 24, 1.2
Area Boys Basketball Glance
The following is a rundown of prep boys basketball teams in The Independent’s coverage area. Included are win-loss records and win percentage.
Class A
Grand Island; 5-19; .208
Class B
Hastings; 10-14; .417
Northwest; 7-15; .318
Class C-1
Central City; 24-4; .857
Aurora; 15-10; .600
Wood River; 13-12; .520
Adams Central; 12-12; .500
St. Paul; 10-12; .455
Centura; 10-14; .417
Ord; 6-17; .261
Broken Bow; 2-19; .095
Class C-2
Doniphan-Trumbull; 24-3; .889
Nebraska Christian; 15-8; .652
Hastings St. Cecilia; 15-10; .600
Grand Island Central Catholic; 10-14; .417
Arcadia/Loup City; 4-19; .174
Class D-1
Riverside; 15-8; .652
Ravenna; 12-12; .500
Burwell; 9-13; .409
Central Valley; 8-12; .400
Class D-2
Fullerton; 10-16; .385
Giltner; 8-13; .381
Elba; 4-17; .191
Heartland Lutheran; 3-16; .158
Palmer; 1-19; .050
TEAMS REPORTING: Adams Central, Arcadia/Loup City, Aurora, Broken Bow, Burwell, Central City, Central Valley, Centura, Doniphan-Trumbull, Elba, Fullerton, Giltner, Grand Island Central Catholic, Grand Island Senior High, Hastings, Hastings St. Cecilia, Heartland Lutheran, Nebraska Christian, Northwest, Ord, Palmer, Ravenna, Riverside/Spalding Academy, Wood River.