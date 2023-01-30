Five area schools make state duals

One city school and four area schools have qualified for the state wrestling duals tournament.

Northwest, along with Hastings, Broken Bow, St. Paul and Burwell, will take part in the event Saturday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds in Kearney.

The Class A and D duals will get underway at 9 a.m., while the B and C classes will begin at 10:30 a.m. The championship duals is set to start at 6:30 p.m.

In Class B, Northwest makes its fifth appearance to the duals and its first since 2019. The Vikings are the No. 7 seed and will take on No. 2 seed Bennington. The Vikings finished third in 2018

Also in Class B, Hastings makes its seventh appearance to the duals. The Tigers, the No. 3 seed, open with No. 6 seed Blair. The Tigers won the 2020 state duals tournament.

In Class C, Broken Bow makes its sixth duals appearance overall and is looking to win its third state dual title. The Indians won in 2018 and 2019. The No. 2-seed Indians take on No. 7 seed Logan View.

Also in Class C, St. Paul is in the duals for the second-straight season. The Wildcats finished third in last year’s tournament. No. 8-seeded Wildcats take on top-seed Wilber-Clatonia.

In Class D, Burwell makes its appearance in the duals. The Longhorns won the title in 2018, while finishing runner-up in 2017, 2019 and 2020. Burwell comes in as the No. 4 seed and takes on No. 5 seed Sutherland.

State duals Tournament

At Buffalo County Fairgrounds, Kearney

Class A

First round

Millard South vs. Millard North, 9 a.m.

Papillion-LaVista vs. North Platte, 9 a.m.

Norfolk vs. Elkhorn South, 9 a.m.

Omaha Central vs. Lincoln East, 9 a.m.

Consolation semifinals

MS-MN loser vs. PLV-NP loser, noon

NOR-NP loser vs. OC-LE loser, noon

Semifinals

MS-MN winner vs. PLV-NP winner, 2 p.m.

NOR-NP winner vs. OC-LE winner, 2 p.m.

Third and fifth place duals

Begin at 4 p.m.

Championship

Begin at 6:30 p.m.

Class B

First round

Cozad vs. Schuyler, 10:30 a.m.

Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly, 10:30 a.m.

Hastings vs. Blair, 10:30 a.m.

Northwest vs. Bennington, 10:30 a.m.

Consolation semifinals

COZAD-SCH loser vs. OS-WAV loser, noon

HAS-BLAIR loser vs. NW-BENN loser, noon

Semifinals

Third and fifth place duals

Begin at 4 p.m.

Championship

Begin at 6:30 p.m.

Class C

First round

Wilber-Clatonia vs. St. Paul, 10:30 a.m.

Raymond Central vs. Battle Creek, 10:30 a.m.

Fillmore Central vs. Pierce, 10:30 a.m.

Logan View vs. Broken Bow, 10:30 a.m.

Consolation semifinals

WC-SP loser vs. RC-BC loser, noon

FC-PIE loser vs. LV-BB loser, noon

Semifinals

WC-SP winner vs. RC-BC winner, 2 p.m.

FC-PIE winner vs. LV-BB winner, 2 p.m.

Third and fifth place duals

Begin at 4 p.m.

Championship

Begin at 6:30 p.m.

Class D

First round

Aquinas vs. Cambridge, 9 a.m.

Burwell vs. Sutherland, 9 a.m.

Twin Loup vs. Thayer Central, 9 a.m.

Shelby-Rising City vs. Anselmo-Merna, 9 a.m.

Consolation semifinals

AQU-CAM loser vs. BUR-SUTH loser, noon

TL-TC loser vs. SRC-AM loser, noon

Semifinals

AQU-CAM winner vs. BUR-SUTH winner, 2 p.m.

TL-TC winner vs. SRC-AM winner, 2 p.m.

Third and fifth place duals

Begin at 4 p.m.

Championship

Begin at 6:30 p.m.