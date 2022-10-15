Five area teams make Class D-1 and D-2 playoffs

Five 8-man teams from the Independent coverage area have made the Class D-1 and D-2 state football playoffs.

All games will get under way Thursday.

Nebraska Christian, Ravenna and Riverside all qualified in Class D-1, while Fullerton and Central Valley all made the Class D-2 playoffs.

Class D-1, No. 9 Riverside earned the No. 2 seed in the West bracket and will host Maxwell.

Nebraska Christian is the No. 6 seed and will host Alma.

Ravenna (6-2) earned the No. 10 seed in the west and will travel to Perkins County.

Central Valley and Fullerton both made the Class D-2 playoffs.

Central Valley (7-1) will be the No. 6 seed in the west and will host O’Neill St. Mary’s.

Fullerton will be the No. 11 seed in the East and will travel to Class D-2, No. 9 and No. 6-seed Osceola.

The 16 teams in both classes will be reseeded 1-16 statewide using the regular season point system and point system tie-breaker.

State Football Playoffs

Class D-1

West

Elkhorn Valley (3-5) at North Platte St. Pats (8-0)

Bridgeport (6-2) at Summerland (5-3), 5 p.m.

Arapahoe (4-4) at Hi-Line (7-1), 7 p.m.

Sandy Creek (5-3) at Sandhills Valley (7-1)

Cambridge (4-4) at Neligh-Oakdale (7-1)

Alma (5-3) at Nebraska Christian (6-2)

Ravenna (6-2) at Perkins County (5-3)

Maxwell (4-4) at Riverside (7-1)

East

Mead (4-4) at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge (8-0)

EMF (5-3) at Heartland (6-2)

Wisner-Pilger (5-3) at Clarkson-Leigh (7-1)

Shelby-Rising City (5-3) at Thayer Central (7-1)

Weeping Water (4-4) at Cross County (8-0)

Plainview (5-3) at Elmwood-Murdock (7-1)

Freeman (5-3) at Crofton (5-3)

Pender (4-4) at Stanton (8-0)

Class D-2

West

Maywood-Hayes Center (4-4) at Hitchcock County (8-0)

South Loup (5-3) at Kenesaw (7-1)

Mullen (4-4) at Elm Creek (7-1)

Axtell (4-4) at Dundy County-Stratton (7-1)

Loomis (3-5) at Ainsworth (8-0)

St. Mary’s (6-2) at Central Valley (7-1)

EPPJ (6-2) at Twin Loup (6-2)

Hyannis (4-4) at Sandhills/Thedford (7-1)

East

Creighton (4-4) at Howells-Dodge (8-0)

Falls City Sacred Heart (4-4) at Humphrey St. Francis (5-3)

Wausa (5-3) at Johnson-Brock (7-1)

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (5-3) at Bloomfield (7-1)

Nebraska Lutheran (7-1) at BDS (8-0)

Fullerton (4-4) at Osceola (7-1)

Lourdes CC (4-4) at Lawrence-Nelson (7-1)

Winside (4-4) at Wynot (7-1).