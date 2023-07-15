Five Points Bank tops Kearney in A-7 tourneyNORTH PLATTE — Camden Walker’s bat and a stellar relief outing by Miles Nelson helped Five Points Bank post a 5-3 victory over Kearney Post 52 Saturday night in the Class A, Area 7 juniors tournament at Bill Wood Field.

Walker slammed a two-run homer over the left-field fence to give top-seeded Grand Island a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third. In the fifth, Walker lined a RBI double off the wall in left-center, giving Five Points a 4-3 advantage.

Nelson, who also had a base hit, pitched four innings to earn the win. The right-hander struck out two, walked two and allowed three hits and one earned run.

GI starting pitcher Gabe Ruiz tossed the first three innings before moving to third base and was 2 for 3 at the plate. Ian Arends tripled and later scored on a wild pitch in the third and ended the game with a diving catch in left field in the seventh, while teammate Gavin Ruether gave Five Points an insurance run with a RBI single in the sixth.

Five Points (27-10) advanced to face Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes in Sunday’s 4 p.m, winner’s-bracket contest. The winner will be the one undefeated team in the double-elimination tournament.

Kearney Post 52 101 010 0—3 6 1

Five Points Bank (27-10) 003 011 x—5 7 2

W—Nelson. L—Jackson. 2B—Five Points Bank, Walker. 3B—Five Points Bank, Arends. HR—Five Points Bank, Walker (1).