BENNINGTON — In a nearly four-hour game that included 417 total pitches, 41 base runners and two ejections, Five Points Bank lost 6-5 to Elkhorn North Equitable Bank in 13 innings on Monday in the Class A state juniors tournament at Pruess Field.

Five Points finished the tournament 1-2 and ended its season 31-12. Grand Island overcame a 4-1 deficit in the bottom of the seventh inning and a 5-4 deficit in the ninth to keep its season alive before Elkhorn North (27-15) scored the go-ahead run on Josh Grant’s sacrifice fly in the top of the 13th.

Trent Verplank (3 for 5 with two RBIs), Ian Arends (3 for 5 with a double, RBI and two walks) and Camden Walker (3 for 6 with a RBI) led Grand Island’s 13-hit attack. Grayson Sack was 2 for 6 with a RBI double for Five Points, which also drew 10 walks.

On the mound, Grand Island starter JT Rein permitted five hits and three earned runs in 4 2/3 innings with three strikeouts and a walk.

Arends worked 6 2/3 innings in relief, allowing four hits and one earned run with three strikeouts and three walks before Cole Fernau pitched the final 1 2/3 innings, allowing zero hits, two walks and one earned run.

Five Points coach Adam Brown was ejected in the ninth after arguing a tag play near third base. Elkhorn North’s AJ Paladino was ejected in the 12th for running into the catcher while being thrown out at the plate by left fielder Ethan Mader for an inning-ending double play.

Five Points trailed 4-0 after four innings before cutting Elkhorn North’s lead to 4-1 after back-to-back doubles by Arends and Sack in the fifth. Behind 4-1 in the seventh, Walker scored Sack on a single and Verplank’s two-run single plated pinch runner Brady Douglass and Walker to force extra innings.

Trailing 5-4 in the ninth, Grand Island extended the game when Trey Norgaard’s sacrifice fly scored Walker. Five Points had the tying run at second with two outs in the 13th, but Elkhorn North’s Noah Winegard got an infield pop up to end the game and earn the save.

Elkhorn North (27-15) 020 200 001 000 1—6 9 3

Five Points Bank (31-12) 000 010 301 000 0—5 13 3

W—Franco. L—Fernau. Sv—Winegard. 2B—Elkhorn North, Gragert; Five Points Bank, Sack, Arends.