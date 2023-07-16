NORTH PLATTE — One explosive inning put Five Points Bank into the driver’s seat in the Class A, Area 7 juniors tournament.

After being blanked on one hit for the first four innings, Grand Island struck for 11 runs in the fifth on its way to an 11-2 five-inning victory over Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes on Sunday at Bill Wood Field. The win leaves top-seeded Five Points (28-10) as the lone undefeated team in the double-elimination tournament.

Grayson Sack hit a two-run homer to left and Gavin Haubold slammed a three-run bomb off the scoreboard in right to highlight Grand Island’s outburst. Camden Walker had a two-run double and Gabe Ruiz added a RBI double, giving Five Points four extra-base hits in the fifth.

Walker, who had two extra-base hits including a home run on Saturday, stayed hot with a 2-for-3 performance to lead GI’s eight-hit attack. Haubold finished with four RBIs.

Sack pitched a complete-game one-hitter, striking out eight and walking three with one earned run allowed. The right-hander improved his season record to 7-1 and lowered his ERA to 1.67.

Five Points will face Grand Island Tom Dinsdale on Monday. Game time will be 7 p.m.

Five Points Bank (28-10) 000 0(11)—11 8 4

Hastings JIH 011 00—2 1 1

W—Sack. L—Mousel. 2B—Five Points Bank, Walker, Ruiz. HR—Five Points Bank, Sack (2), Haubold (1).