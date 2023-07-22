BENNINGTON — Bellevue West Portal Ridge Dental scored two unearned runs in the top of the first and rode a stellar pitching performance by Jayden Kephart to a 3-1 victory over Five Points Bank in first-round play of the Class A state juniors tournament at Pruess Field.

Kephart pitched a complete-game three-hitter to advance Bellevue West (27-11) in the winner’s bracket. The right-hander struck out seven, walked two and allowed just one unearned run in the bottom of the sixth in a 106-pitch outing.

Short-handed Five Points (30-11) managed just singles by Ian Arends, Grayson Sack and Trent Verplank.

Grand Island was playing without injured starting catcher Gavin Haubold, who is batting .400, and infielder Aldo Martinez, who is batting .338, but missed the game due to a family obligations.

Sack started for Five Points and pitched four innings, allowing five hits and two unearned runs.

GI reliever Camden Walker struck out five in three innings of work, allowing two hits and one earned run.

The loss dropped Five Points into an elimination game Sunday against Bennington at 1 p.m. Sunday.

Bellevue West 3, Five Points Bank 1

Bellevue West (27-11) 200 000 1—3 7 3

Five Points Bank (30-11) 000 001 0—1 3 4

W—Kephart. L—Sack.