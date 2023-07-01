Five Points Bank experienced both the highs and lows of baseball on Saturday, splitting games in the GI/Hastings Juniors tournament.

Playing Bennington in their first game of the day at Ryder Park, the Grand Island juniors won 4-1 over a Bennington team that came into the day with a 30-5 record before falling to Beatrice 7-5 in six innings, who came into the game with a 11-8-1 record.

“Grayson (Sack) did a really good job on the mound (in the first game),” Five Points coach Adam Brown said. “He got ahead of hitters, was hitting his spots really well and mixing it up. Just threw a lot of strikes and the defense made good plays behind him. At the beginning of the game, we had a couple of good at-bats and got the lead early. Their pitcher did a good job settling in and keeping us on our toes in the middle of the game there.

“In the end, we just strung a few together and Gabe Ruiz came through with a pretty important RBI in the end there.”

Sack threw six strikeouts and two walks in six innings, giving up six hits. Sixty-one of his 91 pitches were thrown for strikes. He’s now 5-1 this season with a 1.22 ERA.

“I started out good, locating everything,” he said. “Got my changeup going there in the middle innings. In the end, everything kind of slipped away but ended up finishing strong.”

Five Points’ first run of the game came in the bottom of the second when Camden Walker came home on a Bennington error when their third baseman overthrew their first baseman.

Walker originally got on base on a double. On that play, Bennington’s center fielder looked to have a clean look at the ball but misjudged where it was going, and it went over his head.

In the fifth inning, Five Points added another run on a Carson Washburn double to left field, bringing home Ruiz. Bennington scored their first run of the game in the sixth when Dalton Rhoten was hit by a pitch as the bases were loaded, scoring Fitzgerald.

Five Points answered back on the other side to extend their lead. With a runner on first and second, Ruiz singled on a ground ball to center field to score Ian Arends. Trent Verplank scored on the next at-bat, capitalizing on another Bennington error.

Arends and Ruiz led the team with two hits each. Brown said the difference in that sixth inning was their approach at the plate.

“We talked about being patient and looking for a pitch you like rather than swinging and getting too eager,” he said.

The second game, however, was a different story as Five Points against Beatrice.

“They’re a good team,” Brown said. “We put up five in the first inning, and they just kind of chipped away on us and then added to their lead. They just kept fighting. They scrapped and clawed for everything they had. They scored every inning after we put up that five-spot. We didn’t find a way to respond, but they’re a good team and kept after our hitters. They kept after our pitchers and did a good job of putting the ball in play and scoring runs.”

In that first inning, Ruiz scored Arends and Sack on a two-RBI double on a line drive to left field. With two outs on the board, Ruiz then came back around and scored on a Beatrice error, Treyjen Norgaard scored on a wild pitch and Miles Nelson scored on a wild pitch.

In the second, Beatrice cut the lead to 5-1 as Darrent Roeder scored on a passed ball. Beatrice scored two more in the third when John Riesen came home on a Ty Weichel double and Weichel scored on a Jace Hanshaw single.

Beatrice tied the game at 5-all in the fourth when Isaias Achtemeier doubled to left field, scoring Tyler Erikson and Carson Workman on the play. They then took the lead in the fifth when Nolan Schmale scored on a Roeder groundout and added their final run of the game in the sixth as Riesen crossed home plate on a wild pitch.

Walker had the loss on the mound for Five Points, throwing two strikeouts and two walks in two innings. However, starter JT Rein hit five batters in four innings of work.

At the plate, Arends went 2 for 4 to lead the team. He also now leads the team with a .429 batting average.

“Just couldn’t capitalize and not having good approaches at the plate,” Brown said. “We got content after we put up the five-spot. Couldn’t piece it together once we got guys in scoring position, but that’s baseball. It happens. Our guys just have to learn to respond to that and not let it carry over into the next inning. JT uncharacteristically hit five guys. He’ll respond. He’s a tough kid.”

Five Points (22-9) will play their final game of the tournament on Sunday, hosting Creighton Prep.

First game

Grand Island Five Points Bank 4, Bennington 1

BENN 000 001 0—1 6 4

FP 010 012 X—4 7 2

WP—Sack. LP—Fitzgerald. 2B—FP: Washburn, Walker.

Second game

Beatrice 7, Five Points Bank 5

BEA 012 211—7 7 3

FP 500 000—5 6 1

WP—Reis. LP—Walker. 2B—FP: Nelson, Arends, Ruiz. 2B—BEA: Achtemeier, Weichel. 3B—FP: Arends.