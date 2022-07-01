Five Points Bank opens home tournament with win

The Five Points Bank legion baseball team didn’t do too much wrong in their 11-3 five-inning win over Bennington Post 266 at Ryder Park Friday night.

The Grand Island juniors saw 11 men cross home plate on 14 hits to open their home tournament.

Five Points Bank coach Jake Redman said the players did a nice job at the dish, especially since they struck out only four times.

“We are really swinging it well at the plate right now,” Redman said. “In the last four days we have been getting timely hitting, put up some runs, and our approach is good at the plate.

“Things are clicking for us right and that’s a really good feeling.”

Redman credits his entire lineup with the hitting surge.

“One through nine, really, it’s been one through nine the last two weeks. Everyone is putting the ball in play and getting extra base hits,” said Redman. “Usually when everyone at this level plays like that, it is a really good recipe for success.”

Five Points Bank starting pitcher Dylan Henrik went the distance, allowing three runs on seven hits, while walking three and had two strike outs. Redman said Henrik’s had good stuff Friday night.

“Dylan established the fastball early, which is good for him,” Redman said. “He really put us in a good place to win.”

Hinrichs said having the jump on the batters early in the at-bats was his game plan. He also credited the offense with making his job easier and said he knows the defense always has his back too.

“I just was trying to get on top of the batters, getting up in the count,” he said. “I trust the defense behind me.”

Five Points Bank started its scoring in the first inning with a two-out infield single by Jack Steenson, followed by walks to Cedric Sullivan and Ethan Coslor. With the bases loaded, Jaxson Nesvara singled to left field to bring home the game’s first run.

Nesvara was 3-for-4 with a RBI in the game.

Grand Island had three extra base hits in the game from Steenson, Sullivan and Ethan Foley. and the last one came in the top of the fifth off the bat of Ethan Foley, which scored two runs. Foley was 2-for-4.

With a 7-3 lead going into the bottom of the fifth inning, Five Points Bank scored four runs to lead by eight to end the game.

Bennington had seven hits, they were only able to score just three runs.

Bennington coach Bob Woodworth said they just haven’t been able to get the timely hits in key situations, but credit goes to Five Points Bank.

“We haven’t been getting timely hits, but I thought they played extremely well,” he said. “We beat them 7-3 in a tournament a couple weeks back and (tonight) they look like a different ball club.”

Tyler Wise and Houston Hall each had two hits in the game.

Bennington hurler Keagon Bourg took the loss. Bourg not usually on the seniors roster, but was promoted from juniors to start the game for the very thin Bennington roster.

Only 10 players were listed on the Bennington roster. Woodworth said they are very thin on players at this point in the season.

“We have on player with a broken jaw, our first base man was injured (concussion) just got back, and one kid went with his family on vacation.”

Woodworth also said the guys he does have in the dugout, are physically fatigued.

“A weekend ago we played in a four game tournament. We played four league games this week,” said Woodworth, “We have been playing for a week and a half.”

Five Points Bank turns right around and plays two games in its home tournament against Omaha Prep at 10:15 a.m. and Lincoln North Star 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Ryder Park.

