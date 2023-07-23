BENNINGTON — Five Points Bank stayed alive in the Class A state juniors tournament Sunday with an 8-4 victory over host Bennington at Pruess Field.

Grayson Sack was 2 for 3 was two doubles and five RBIs to lead Five Points (31-11) at the plate. Sack had a two-run double as Grand Island overcame a 3-1 deficit with a three-run fifth and added a three-RBI double in his team’s four-run sixth.

Brooks Hubl was 2 for 3 with a RBI and Gabe Ruiz added a RBI single for Five Points, which will play at 1 p.m. Monday in an elimination game against the Elkhorn North-Gretna loser.

Ruiz earned a complete-game victory on the mound, striking out three and walking two in seven innings. The right-hander allowed seven hits and two earned runs while improving his season pitching record to 8-2 with a 2.11 ERA.

Five Points Bank 8, Bennington 4

Five Points Bank (31-11) 100 034 0—8 7 2

Bennington (36-8) 021 000 1—4 7 2

W—Ruiz. L—Utterback. 2B—Five Points Bank, Sack 2.