NORTH PLATTE — An undefeated run through the Class A, Area 7 tournament resulted in a sweet repeat for Five Points Bank.

The top-seeded Grand Island juniors held on for a 6-5 victory over Kearney Post 52 in Tuesday’s championship game at Bill Wood Field, giving them their second consecutive A-7 title. Five Points advanced to play in the Class A state tournament, which starts Saturday in Bennington.

“Winning this is just a great feeling,” Five Points’ Camden Walker said. “I knew that if we played well, stayed dialed in and didn’t commit a lot of errors, we had a good chance to win. We got a couple of big hits in key situations and capitalized on that.”

After starting the tournament 3-0 with wins over Kearney, Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes and Dinsdale Automotive, Grand Island (30-10) put itself into the driver’s seat. Kearney (26-17) would’ve needed to beat Five Points twice on Tuesday in order to win the double-elimination tournament, while GI needed to win just once.

Still, Five Points coach Adam Brown said he knew an area tournament title wouldn’t come easily.

“Whenever we’re playing against the other teams in the Tri-Cities, you know it’s always going to be a dogfight,” said Brown, whose team beat Kearney 5-3 on Saturday. “Luckily, we got hot at the right time in the first couple of games against Kearney and Hastings.

“Everything kind of fell our way in this tournament. Our bats got hot, we were able to save some pitching and that allowed us to stick to our plan.”

No Five Points bat was hotter than Walker’s. The GI right fielder batted .500 (6 of 12) in four A-7 tournament games with four doubles, a home run and seven RBIs.

“I took quite a few swings, going into districts just to try and get things perfect,” Walker said. “I was getting a lot of pitches down the middle, so I just tried to put a good swing on them. I was going up there with a lot of confidence.”

Walker raised his season batting average to .368 and now has 11 extra-base hits to go with 26 RBIs.

“Cam has been hitting the ball hard all year, but in this tournament, he upped his game and he just smashed the baseball,” Brown said. “The ball had to have looked huge in his eyes because he was roping it off the wall. Almost any ball he hit was hit hard.”

As expected, Five Points started ace pitcher Gabe Ruiz in the championship. The right-hander forced Kearney to strand eight runners in the first three innings and worked around eight hits and two walks to allow two runs — zero earned — in a five-inning, 100-pitch outing.

Ruiz, who started Five Points’ tournament opener against Kearney, was limited to three innings and 57 pitches in that game so he could return to the mound later in the tournament. Ruiz responded with seven strikeouts in the championship and earned the win, improving his record to 7-2 on the season.

“Gabe does a really good job of taking care of his arm and every big game here down the stretch, we’ve just said, ‘Gabe, the ball is yours,’” Brown said. “Today, he did a good job of hitting his spots, he threw the ball hard, challenged hitters and mixed in his off-speed pitches.

“Kearney had seen Gabe in the first game and they were able to hit him at times today, but he was able to do a good job of pitching out of trouble.”

Ian Arends (3 for 4 with a double and a RBI) and Grayson Sack (3 for 4 with two RBIs) led Grand Island’s 15-hit attack. Trent Verplank and Gavin Haubold added two hits apiece and Walker had a RBI double and Ruiz added a run-scoring single for Five Points, which led 4-0 after four innings.

Kearney rallied with two unearned runs in the fifth, one run in the sixth and two in the seventh, but the Five Points bullpen held on with the help of two insurance runs in the sixth. Miles Nelson pitched the sixth to maintain the lead and Brady Douglass worked the seventh, getting out of a jam as shortstop Brooks Hubl caught a pop up to seal the win.

It was the fourth save of the season for Douglass. Five Points’ bullpen improved to 8 for 8 in save opportunities for the year.

“Our bullpen does a great job of doing exactly what we need them to do” Come in, throw strikes and not give up a lot of free bags,” Brown said. “Today, Kearney was able to get some hits, but Miles had another nice appearance and Brady was able to settle in and finish it.”

Following a runner-up performance in last year’s state tournament, Brown said Grand Island will rely on its returning players for leadership this weekend. Trent Verplank, Owen Payne, Aldo Martinez and Hubl were all members of Five Points 2022 squad.

“Our veterans have been huge verbal leaders all year,” Brown said. “They’ve done a great job of keeping guys in the right mindset and I think they’re going to do the same thing for us at state.

“We know that the stakes are higher, but it’s still just baseball and we’re looking forward to going there and competing.”

Five Points Bank 6; Kearney Post 52 5

Kearney Post 52 (26-17); 000; 021; 2—5; 13; 2

Five Points Bank (30-10); 002; 202; x—6; 15; 2

W—Ruiz. L—Lewis. Sv—Douglass. 2B—Kearney Post 52, Nowak, Jackson; Five Points Bank, Arends, Walker.