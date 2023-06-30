Martinez entered with the tying runs on base and nobody out in the top of the seventh inning and struck out the side to earn the save in Grand Island’s 6-4 victory over Lincoln Northwest BB Roofing Friday night in the GI/Hastings Invitational at Ryder Park.

After suffering an elbow injury during the spring high school season, Martinez had been shut down as a pitcher until recently receiving medical clearance.

“It has been a long process, going to physical therapy and all that to take care of my elbow, but I was prepared — mentally and physically,” Martinez said. “I’ve been throwing bullpens and getting the right treatment, so I felt good. I just felt confident.”

Martinez showed no signs of rust on the mound. The right-hander threw nine of his 14 pitches for strikes and showed a lively fastball.

“I was feeling phenomenal out there,” Martinez said. “I haven’t felt like that in a long time. The music came up and ‘Wild Thing’ was on when I came into the game and I was psyched. I was ready.”

Despite not having seen Martinez pitch in a game this season, Five Points coach Adam Brown said he was confident, bringing him in to pitch in a key situation.

“Aldo is a veteran guy who pitched a lot last summer for us and he performed really well,” Brown said. “We were just waiting for his elbow to get better. For him to come out and do a job like that in first outing was huge.”

With the addition of Martinez, Brown said he likes the added depth in his bullpen. Five Points’ relievers are now 6 for 6 in converting save opportunities this season.

“The biggest thing we were concerned about was how Aldo felt after his bullpens,” Brown said. “He threw a couple and said his elbow was fine and we checked in on him a few days later and he said there was no discomfort or pain, so we just decided he was good to go and it was time to get him started on the bump.”

Five Points (21-8) got all of the offense it needed during a five-run fifth. Gavin Haubold’s two-RBI single was the big blow in the inning.

Ethan Mader led Grand Island’s offense, going 2 for 3 with a RBI. Gabe Ruiz (1 for 3 with a RBI) and Haubold (1 for 3 with two RBIs) also drove in runs and Brooks Hubl was 1 for 2 with two runs scored for Five Points.

Owen Payne started for Grand Island and pitched five solid innings, striking out eight and allowing five hits and three earned runs to notch the win. Gavin Ruether gave up zero earned runs in one inning of relief work and got the hold before Martinez closed.

“OP pitched extremely well tonight,” Brown said. “I was super proud of his outing and his energy on the mound. The defense was getting behind him and he was attacking hitters, so it was an excellent start on his end.

“Gavin Ruether pitched well for us, too, and threw a lot of strikes. We were really happy with our pitching tonight.”

Five Points is scheduled to continue tournament play Saturday with an 11 a.m. game against Bennington and a 5:45 p.m. contest against Beatrice. Martinez said he was just happy to help Grand Island get the weekend started in a positive direction.

“It feels great, but this was a team win tonight,” Martinez said. “I wouldn’t have been able to do what I did without everyone else’s efforts. We just had that good energy.

“This is my team and I was ready to do anything for them.”

BB Roofing 000 021 1—4 9 3

Five Points (21-8) 005 100 x—6 5 1

W—Payne. L—Frye. Sv—Martinez.