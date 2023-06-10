A resilient performance on the mound by Owen Payne highlighted a 1-1 Saturday for Grand Island Five Points in the Tri-Cities Tournament at Ryder Park.

Payne pitched four solid innings to help Five Points beat Lincoln Ayars & Ayars (Northeast) 7-4 in the first game, which was halted after six innings due to a two-hour time limit. The Grand Island juniors let a 2-0 lead slip away in the nightcap, losing 4-2 to the Rapid City (S.D.) Expos.

Payne overcame a slow start and finished strong, allowing three runs and three hits in four innings against Ayars & Ayars, improving his season record to 2-1. The right-hander struck out five and walked four in an outing where Five Points coach Adam Brown credited his starting pitcher’s mental toughness.

“That has been a huge growth point for Owen this year that we’ve been trying to focus on,” Brown said. “We’ve worked on the idea that you’re not going to throw every pitch for a strike, so you’ve got to be able to move on and be a bulldog and just focus on the next pitch.”

Payne, who was a member of last year’s Five Points Class A juniors state runner-up squad, said trying to maintain a positive attitude was an attribute he picked up from the 2022 summer season.

“It kind of goes back to me being on this team last year because we had a bunch of great leaders and they pushed us all to keep our heads up through the tough times,” Payne said. “We had guys like Jacob Albers, Jaxson Nesvara, Ryan Coslor and several others, teaching us the right way to do things and I just brought that along with me from last year.

“Mental toughness is something that this entire team needs to have. Otherwise, it’s going to bring us down and we’re not going to win the close games.”

After losing in his first start of the season, Payne responded with a three-inning, complete-game no-hitter against Buena Vista in last weekend’s Kearney Tournament and won his second consecutive outing against Ayars & Ayars. He has now struck out 15 batters in 10 innings this season.

“Right now, what has been working best for me is my curveball and my slider — it just depends upon the day and how my shoulder feels,” Payne said. “When the shoulder feels good, I’m going with my slider, slinging it out there and getting all the way around it, but I’ll attack almost anyone with a fastball. I’m confident in my arsenal.”

Payne said he’s excited to have a larger role for Five Points this season — both as a starting pitcher and team leader.

“I try to bring energy and set the tone for the game,” Payne said. “Even though I gave up two runs in the first inning today, I still came into the dugout and I was ready to go for the next inning and ready to cheer on the guys. It’s really up to you to control your own energy throughout the game and try to boost up the energy of your teammates.”

Five Points (10-5) overcame an early 2-0 deficit to rally against Ayars & Ayars. Trey Norgaard (2 for 3 with a RBI) and Grayson Sack (2 for 2 with two RBIs) led Grand Island’s 10-hit attack.

Five Points used a four-run second inning to take the lead for good. Gabe Ruiz had a leadoff single to center, Sack reached on a bunt single and Gavin Haubold was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs before two errors and a wild pitch by Ayars & Ayars led to four Grand Island runs.

Leading 4-3, Sack’s two-run single to right field extended Grand Island’s lead to 6-3. Five Points made it 7-3 in the fifth when Aldo Martinez hit a one-out double and scored on Norgaard’s single to left.

“Our hitters got a little more focus as the game went on,” Brown said. “We went up with good approaches at the plate — team approaches — and that was huge. I credit the kids for coming ready to battle and getting a win against a good team.”

Relief pitcher Gavin Ruether struck out two and allowed no earned runs over the final two innings to close out the victory for Five Points. Ruether escaped a jam in the fifth as the first two batters reached base, but he induced a double-play ball to shortstop Brooks’ Hubl and gave up just one unearned run.

Five Points squandered a strong pitching performance by Ruiz against Rapid City. The right-hander allowed just two hits and two earned runs in six innings of work, striking out four and walking four.

Kain McLeod’s double to right field just past a diving effort by Grand Island’s Ethan Mader broke up the perfect game with one out in the top of the fourth. McLeod later scored on a wild pitch and an error led to an unearned run, tying the score at 2-2 after 3 1/2 innings.

The Expos scored the go-ahead run in the sixth as Grayden Juve’s groundout drove home Ryan Neugebauer. Rapid City added an insurance run in the seventh as McLeod’s infield single scored Josh Elder.

“Gabe definitely pitched well enough to win, but we just didn’t help him enough at the plate,” Brown said. “Our approaches at the plate in the second game weren’t that great, but Gabe did the job that he needed to.

“Overall, we kind of lost energy toward the end against Rapid City and the small things came back to get us.”

Rapid City starting pitcher Hadley Burrus gave up one earned run in five innings to earn the win. Dawson Inhofer closed with two scoreless innings of relief for the save.

Five Points, which had the tying runs on base before being retired in the seventh, managed just two hits against Rapid City. Haubold and Carson Washburn both had singles.

“We need to get away from the mindset of pull, pull, pull,” Brown said. “We’re trying to pull everything at the plate and once we get settled in and we start looking at the pitches we want, we can start using the whole field.”

Five Points is scheduled to conclude tournament play Sunday with a 9 a.m. game against Papillion-La Vista South and a 2 p.m. contest against Lincoln North Star.

“We’ve got to come ready to play,” Brown said. “I’m hoping that we take that last game as a learning experience because Rapid City is a really good team and they’re tough. We’ve got to learn from that and learn to compete.”

Ayars & Ayars; 201; 010—4; 4; 5

Five Points; 042; 10x—7; 10; 3

W—Payne. L—Roberts. 2B—Ayars & Ayars, Olivas, Humphrey; Five Points, Martinez.

Rapid City; 000; 201; 1—4; 3; 4

Five Points (10-5); 110; 000; 0—2; 2; 1

W—Burrus. L—Ruiz. Sv—Inhofer. 2B—Rapid City, McLeod.