Fonner announcer Anderson added passion to his calls

It all began back before the 2004 Fonner Park meet started in February. Fonner CEO Hugh Miner and his right-hand man Bruce Swihart called local businessman Steve Anderson for a meeting at their office.

Anderson thought maybe he had said something about Fonner that Miner and Swihart didn’t like and he was going to get a lecture, but that wasn’t what they had in mind.

They told Anderson they were looking for a new track announcer, and they thought he filled all the criteria. He had a background in television sports coverage and he was a big horse racing fan.

Anderson didn’t have to think about it long at all.

“I think I accepted before I even left their office that day because I was sure I’d never get an opportunity to be asked again,” Anderson said.

For the next 19 seasons Anderson, now 69, was the voice of Fonner Park racing. He had never missed a day until Sunday, April 3. That’s when the cancer he’s been battling for the past year won — at least temporarily.

For now Gary Schaaf, who has called the races at Columbus since 2004, will be calling the races at Fonner. Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak, a former Fonner Park announcer himself, teamed with Shaaf and Bubby Haar, the father of jockey Nathan Haar who has called races in South Dakota and North Dakota and happened to be in town that day — teamed up to fill in for Anderson that first Sunday he missed.

A year ago, Anderson had no idea he’d be facing something like this, although it was a rough time for him.

He had some back pain and didn’t feel the best during the 2021 meet. Plus part of the roof of Skate Island, which was owned by his father and he’d been running for years, had collapsed. That led to a lot of stress in his life.

Toward the end of the ‘21 meet, his feet had swollen up and he could hardly get his shoes on. He told his wife Kathy, who he credits with helping him get through all this — he’d go to the doctor as soon as the Fonner meet ended.

Three days after Kentucky Derby Day — which was the last day of the live racing meet at Fonner — he went to the doctor.

“They were looking for blood clots and they ended up finding my insides were full of cancer,” Anderson said. “And immediately I’m going to chemo and you know I was sick for a long, long time.”

No doubt 2021 was a rough one for Anderson and his family. There were times the doctors didn’t think he was going to make it to 2022.

But he did, and when he did, Kotulak wanted him to be the Fonner announcer once again.

So for the first half of this racing season, fans could hear Anderson’s familiar voice.

Anderson says none of his calls are original, but he’s used things he heard from other announcers and molded them into his own style.

And that style creates excitement.

Anderson has been excited about horse racing for many years. His grandfather, Garnett Phifer, got him interested in the sport when he was in junior high. Phifer, who had a farm down by Red Cloud, at one time had maybe 100 horses racing in Nebraska and other states.

In 1990, Anderson took the plunge into ownership. He and his longtime friend Max Mader bought a filly named Kati Shack from trainer David C. Anderson.

In July that year, Kati Shack broke her maiden at Ak-Sar-Ben with legendary announcer Terry Wallace calling the race.

Steve Anderson still remembers the thrill of going to the winner’s circle that day.

“You know, it’s one of those things that you had to be there to experience it, and that’s why I encourage anybody who gets an opportunity and can afford it to get into the game,” Steve Anderson said.

Kati Shack didn’t have a lot of success after that, and Steve Anderson eventually decided he’d rather spend his money at the betting window than owning a horse.

That was just part of the relationship between Steve Anderson and David Anderson, who are not related.

“I’ve known Steve Anderson a long time,” David said. “He’s a very, very, very dear friend. He’s meant a lot for Nebraska racing. He’s done an excellent job of calling races and interviewing people and he loves handicapping.”

Fonner Park assistant racing secretary Wayne Anderson — also no relation to Steve or David — has a longtime relationship with Steve as well. Wayne used to be on the radio show that Steve did on KRGI Radio during the racing season.

“We’ve had a lot of good times together,” Wayne said. “He was so dedicated to it. He’d feel bad if he ever mispronounced something or missed a spot here or there. That stuff happens.

“He’s just a friendly face to have around the backside and the racing community. I know everybody here wishes him the best.”

And Steve knows that. He was temporarily speechless when he was asked what the response has been like.

“It’s been overwhelming,” he said. “All day every day. it seems like there are so many avenues anymore to get in touch with me.”

With text messages, email, phone calls and Facebook, even friends he hadn’t spoken with for many years were contacting him to wish him the best.

Kotulak wrote a short story for the Paulick Report about Steve’s situation. That encouraged him to open up about his illness.

“It was time for me to just acknowledge what was going on with me because there was in the scheme of things just a handful of people who knew what was going on,” he said. “And the fact that I wasn’t going to be calling a race probably for the rest of this meet, and maybe forever.

“I’m pretty sure that I’ve called my last race.”

If he has called his last race, Fonner fans are going to miss his calls like, “It’s a ding-dong battle on the front end!” or “He’s pickin’ ‘em up and layin’ ‘em down!” down the stretch or “... on the Bill Daly!” when a horse has a lead down the backstretch and is attempting to go wire to wire.

Those calls, and Steve’s excitement, won’t be forgotten even if he is done calling races.

“It (the excitement) came from his shoes clear up to his voice,” racing steward Bob Pollock said.

“His voice was so good for Fonner Park. “Even when I’d go to other tracks I’d get compliments about our announcer. He did such a great job at Fonner Park, and he’s a great friend for sure.”