Fonner Park kicks off its 70th season of racing at 3 p.m. Friday.

Yes, that’s 3 p.m.

In past years, the early-season post time on Fridays has been 2 p.m. with generally at seven or eight races. This year it’s different.

There will be six races on Fridays with a 3 p.m. post time, at least for a while.

“We’ll just run six races on Fridays,” said racing secretary Doug Schoepf, who has been on the job since 1980. “Maybe later in the meet we’ll run more, but we’re going to start running six because of the darkness. When the time changes we may add some.”

With a first-race post of 3 p.m., there’s no way to get in eight races before darkness hits. But if you’re planning on six races, then there are no problems with a 3 p.m. start.

“That’s closer to when the crowd can come and closer to when people are getting off work,” Schoepf said. “It’s just a little later. That may help the crowd. It should go well I think.”

The sixth race is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. on Friday. Sunset in Grand Island is right around 6 p.m. that night.

Besides the darkness on Fridays, Fonner is also dealing with fewer horses on the grounds, at least for now.

“We’re down a little bit,” Schoepf said. “We had a few trainers who didn’t come back for various reasons. I think we’ll be fine once we get the ones we have here fit. We’re a little behind schedule plus we’re starting two weeks earlier. We’re in pretty good shape for this time of year I think.”

Friday’s six-race card has 38 horses entered. Saturday will feature a 10-race card with first-race post time at 1:30 p.m. There are 68 horses entered in the 10 races.

Sunday will again be six races with 39 horses entered. First-race post time is 1:30 p.m.

Trainers like defending champion Isai Gonzalez and veteran Mark Hibdon still have horses running at Delta Downs in Vinton, Louisiana. That meet runs until Feb. 25.

“We’ll get quite a few more out of Delta once they’re done,” Schoepf said. “A couple of guys have split their stables between Delta and Fonner now. They both have horses here, but once Delta is over, they’ll have quite a few more here.”

There won’t be any stake races Saturday. The first stake race will be the Grasmick on Feb. 18.

“We didn’t schedule any the first weekend,” Schoepf said. “You never know about the weather. Every week, you’re hoping the weather is going to get a little bit better. But we’ve had snow here in April, so it’s hard to tell.”

Fonner fans will recognize many of the trainers and jockeys who are back this year. That includes Gonzalez, who set a record a year ago with 61 wins during the Fonner meet, with David C. Anderson second with 29.

Jockey Kevin Roman, who rode many races for Gonzalez, won the jockey’s title with 74 wins, far outpacing Armando Martinez in second with 49.

Other jockeys returning include Bryan McNeil, Scott Bethke, Nathan Haar, Adrian Ramos, Zack Ziegler and Chris Fackler.

One who won’t be back is seven-time Fonner jockey champion Jake Olesiak. He announced his retirement from riding during the off season.

There are some new jockeys as well.

Jose Medina rode at Remington last year. Roberto Moralez has been at Delta Downs.

Cassidy Fletcher has ridden in Nebraska, but not at Fonner Park. Pedro Gonzalez and David Cardoso are also new to Grand Island.

Schoepf said the future appears bright with the opening of the temporary casino at Fonner in late December. That money will greatly boost horse racing at Fonner in the coming years.

“We hope with the casino opening we can build our purses up each year,” Schoepf said. “Once we get our purses back up to where we’re competitive with the surrounding states, or the states that have the same kind of horses. We need our purses up there to have a draw to get people to come here.

“With lower purses and bad weather, you don’t have a lot to offer. So once our purses get back every year it should get better.”

Since Ak-Sar-Ben closed in 1995, many have thought horse racing in the state was on its last legs. But for 27 years, Nebraska horsemen have kept at it.

“We had enough Nebraska people that have kind kept the sport going, so we’re lucky for that,” Schoepf said. “We’ve had enough guys who have hung in there to keep racing going. It’s going to get better.”