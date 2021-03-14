Fonner makes it through eight races Saturday

Fonner Park didn’t quite make it through its scheduled 10-race card on Saturday.

The horses slopped through the mud for the first eight races, but then conditions deteriorated to where the jockeys could no longer ride.

“I think it was mainly because there was so much kickback from the horses that the jockeys just couldn’t see what was going on in front of them,” jockey Jake Olesiak said. “It (the track) isn’t meant to get that much rain throughout the day. It just pounds right into that track.”

The rain started in Grand Island Saturday morning and never slacked off throughout the afternoon. The track condition was called muddy to start, but was changed to sloppy before the seventh race.

“You had to be on the lead or next to it in order to get a good, clear trip to keep a lot of that mud out of horses’ faces,” Olesiak said.

Olesiak had a good day up until the cancelation with winners in four of the eight races. He won on Ready or Not in the second, on Run for Matty in the fifth and then finished the day with back-to-back wins on Moneydontspenitself in the seventh and Fayette Warrior in the eighth.