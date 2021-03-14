Fonner makes it through eight races Saturday

Fonner Park didn’t quite make it through its scheduled 10-race card on Saturday.
The horses slopped through the mud for the first eight races, but then conditions deteriorated to where the jockeys could no longer ride.
“I think it was mainly because there was so much kickback from the horses that the jockeys just couldn’t see what was going on in front of them,” jockey Jake Olesiak said. “It (the track) isn’t meant to get that much rain throughout the day. It just pounds right into that track.”
The rain started in Grand Island Saturday morning and never slacked off throughout the afternoon. The track condition was called muddy to start, but was changed to sloppy before the seventh race.
“You had to be on the lead or next to it in order to get a good, clear trip to keep a lot of that mud out of horses’ faces,” Olesiak said.
Olesiak had a good day up until the cancelation with winners in four of the eight races. He won on Ready or Not in the second, on Run for Matty in the fifth and then finished the day with back-to-back wins on Moneydontspenitself in the seventh and Fayette Warrior in the eighth.
“A lot of my horses just kind of got a hold of the track,” Olesiak said. “They kind of fit the style of it. You had to be close (to the lead) because if you were behind you just couldn’t see anything and that’s why we ended up canceling today.
Support Local Journalism
“It was almost unfair really for the people who didn’t have speed.”
The cancelation wiped out the $15,000 Orphan Kist Stakes, at least for now. The race will likely be run next Saturday along with the $20,00 Budweiser/Tondi Stakes.
Olesiak was on Love At Night for the Orphan Kist. The two-time defending champion of the Orphan Kist was the morning-line favorite at 2-1 for trainer Terry Hemmer.
“She would have been tough,” Olesiak said. “But they’ll run it back next weekend and we’ll get a chance at it.”
Hoofprints
— The four wins moved Olesiak into the lead of the jockey standings after 11 days of racing with 17. Armando Martinez is right behind with 16 while Scott Bethke has 14 and Nathan Haar 10.
— Hall of Fame trainer David C Anderson leads the trainer’s standings with 12 wins. Kelli Martinez and Schuyler Condon are tied for second with eight each.
— Seven races are on tap for Sunday’s card with first-race post at 1:30 p.m. It will be family day from 1 to 3 p.m. with $1 hotdogs and $1 pop.
— Fonner Park CEO Chris Kotulak reminds fans that although the city-wide mask mandate has been lifted, it’s still in effect at Fonner Park and will be enforced until further notice.
Fonner Park Entries
Sunday
Post time: 1:30 p.m.
First Race, $8,470, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Mr. Big Shot (Olesiak) 124 3-1
2, Bartenders Mistake (Fackler) 124 5-2
3, J Train, Bethke (Rivera) 124 4-1
4, Ragtop Red (Luark) 124 7-2
5, Leon’s Diamond (Eads) 124 5-1
6, El Prieto (Hynes) 124 8-1
Second Race, $7,700, Allowance, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Ghost Squad (Herman) 124 3-1
2, Kenhedoit (Haar) 124 8-1
3, Leighton Kentucky (Martinez) 119 5-2
4, Dun Sober (Ramos) 124 5-1
5, Major Shipman (Bethke) 124 7-2
6, Go for Jim (McNeil) 124 4-1
Third Race, $4,500, Maiden Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Minco Honey (Eads) 124 8-1
2, Spicy Man (McNeil) 124 5-1
3, Hiway Fifty Nine (Bethke) 124 12-1
4, Sherwin (Martinez) 124 4-1
5, Wicked Empire (Herman) 124 8-1
6, Everydayisagoodday (Ramos) 120 20-1
7, Dreamin of Glory (Ziegler) 124 15-1
8, Pit Fire (Olesiak) 124 5-2
9, Chan Man (Haar) 124 6-1
10, Philosopher (Fackler) 124 12-1
Fourth Race, $7,000, Starters allowance $3,500, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, She’s a Lucky One (Martinez) 124 7-2
2, Mongol Call (Luark) 124 8-1
3, Button Mushroom (Sheroski) 124 6-1
4, Jack’s Party Girl (Eads) 124 3-1
5, Irish Contessa (Anderson) 124 6-1
6, Global Exchange (Haar) 124 10-1
7, Shady Lane (Olesiak) 124 5-2
Fifth Race, $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, Pain for Gain (Luark) 124 10-1
2, Super Motion (Ramos) 120 15-1
3, A Sheen Cat (Eads) 124 9-2
4, Rollin River (Fackler) 124 6-1
5, Texas Empire (Sheroski) 120 8-1
6, Ferric (Martinez) 124 5-2
7, Double One Shot (Haar) 124 7-2
8, Louie’s Dream (Bethke) 124 12-1
9, Northcounty Willy (Herman) 120 10-1
Sixth Race, $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, One Little Indy (Fackler) 124 12-1
2, Gypsy Wind Jeanne (Luark) 124 5-2
3, Lilfeatheredindian (Bethke) 124 8-1
4, Tsuruoka (McNeil) 124 12-1
5, Herecitykitty (Ziegler) 124 8-1
6, Between the Buoys (Eads) 124 6-1
7, Darling Girl (Ramos) 124 20-1
8, Violent Fit (Haar) 124 15-1
9 , Avabell (Martinez) 120 4-1
10, Dixie Cat (Olesiak) 124 5-1
Seventh Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Lightning Bug (Martinez) 124 8-1
2, Complete Sense (Eads) 124 4-1
3, Strike Perfection (Herman) 124 15-1
4, Cat Waltz (Hynes) 124 12-1
5, Countess St Michel (Ramos) 124 10-1
6, Distinct Flirt (Bethke) 124 5-1
7, Dreaming About You (Luark) 124 8-1
8, Question Markie (Olesiak) 124 6-1
9, Just Splendid (Fackler) 124 3-1
10, Witts Question (Sheroski) 124 15-1
Monk’s Moneymakers
Race 1
1, No. 2 Bartenders Mistake — Finished third in last week’s Ogataul Stakes.
2, No. 1 Mr. Big Shot — Should like the extra distance.
3, No. 4 Ragtop Red — Two split decisions with Big Shot this meet.
Race 2
1, No. 5 Major Shipman — Flattered by News Box’s performance in next race.
2, No. 6 Go For Jim — Barely beaten by top choice on 2/21.
3, No. 4 Dun Sober — Three exacta finishes here last year at four furlongs.
Race 3
1, No. 4 Sherwin — Had eventful trip in latest and still managed to finish second.
2, No. 8 Pit Fire — Showed big improvement last race.
3, No. 5 Wicked Empire — Ships in from Delta Downs.
Race 4
1, No. 1 She’s a Lucky One — Should benefit from what looks to be a hot pace.
2, No. 5 Irish Contessa — She’s done here best work at Fonner.
3, No. 7 Shady Lane — Stretches out to six furlongs and will have company on the engine.
Race 5
1, No. 6 Ferre — Solid runner-up finish in local bow.
2, No. 3 A Skeen Cat — Phoenix invader.
3, No. 4 Rollin River — Wide trip in latest.
Race 6
1, No. 3 Lilfeatherindian Third time off layoff.
2, No. 9 Avabell — Maiden score in January looks big in here.
3, No. 2 Gypsy Wind Jeanne — She won’t be 39 to 1 today.
Race 7
1, No. 9 Just Splendid — Has a bad habit of finishing second.
2, No. 1 Lightning Bug — She may not have cared for the Remington surface.
3, No. 6 Distinct Flirt — Bethke combo have a solid shot at late daily double.
Best Bet of the Day
Race 1, No. 2 Bartenders Mistake
Longshot Play of the Day
Race 7, No. 7 Dreaming About You
Saturday results
First Race, Purse $4,700, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
6 Comeonriley, Ramos 4 7-3 6-3 5-2 1-1/2 22.60
2 Bella’s Bluff, Eads 5 5-2 4-hd 3-1 2-3 1/2 24.80
8 Benny’s Girlfriend, Bethke 7 3-2 2-hd 2-1 3-ns 1.30
5 Butyoucalledme, Fackler 3 2-1 3-3 4-1 1/2 4-1/2 3.20
1 Home Early Shirley, Sheroski 1 1-hd 1-1/2 1-hd 5-4 1/2 2.70
3 Sassy Sapphire, Olesiak 2 4-1 5-1 6-2 6-1 1/4 10.10
4 Run and Tell Dat, Martinez 8 8 7-6 7-12 7-4 1/4 18.50
7 Togarock, Haar 6 6-1 8 8 8 15.10
$2 Mutuels:
6 Comeonriley $47.20 $15.40 $7.60
2 Bella’s Bluff $16.00 $9.20
8 Benny’s Girlfriend $2.80
Exacta (6-2), $438.30; Trifecta (6-2-8), $1,898.10
Time: 1:25.60. Track: muddy. Pedigree: Dk B/ Br Mare 2015, by Winaprize - Baby Be True by Is It True. Owner: Joanna Lambert. Trainer: Lambert, Joanna. Breeder: Joanna Lambert.
Second Race, Purse $5,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
5 Ready Or Not, Olesiak 5 2-1 2-1 1/2 1-3 1-3 5.70
3 Winters Run, Fackler 1 3-1/2 5-3 5-1/2 2-1 1/2 5.30
8 Front Office, Martinez 4 5-2 3-1/2 3-1 3-nk 1.00
6 Rahaal, Bethke 3 6-2 6-2 6-4 4-1 11.20
1 Crow Mountain, Sheroski 2 1-1 1/2 1-hd 2-1 5-1/2 9.40
4 Auctioneer, Eads 6 4-1/2 4-1/2 4-1/2 6-3 1/4 15.40
2 Nextportofcall, McNeil 8 7-3 7-5 7-4 7-1 43.90
7 Calogero, Haar 7 8 8 8 8 4.60
$2 Mutuels:
5 Ready Or Not $13.40 $5.60 $2.60
3 Winters Run $6.20 $3.20
8 Front Office $2.20
Daily Double (6-5), $297.00; Exacta (5-3), $36.40; Superfecta (5-3-8-6), $47.02; Trifecta (5-3-8), $38.80
Time: :24.60 :49 1:03 1:16.60. Track: muddy. Pedigree: B Gelding 2017, by Shore Breeze - Not Just a Rumor by Yes It’s True. Owner: Deb Lemburg. Trainer: Lemburg, Mark. Breeder: Iowa State University.
Third Race, Purse $7,200, Maiden Special Weight, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
9 Doubletrouble Bear, Eads 9 4-3 2-2 1-1 1/2 1-nk 11.10
8 Top Star, Fackler 8 2-hd 4-1/2 3-1/2 2-3 9.20
4 Feisty Bird, Martinez 7 6-1 3-1 2-1 3-3 1/2 1.30
10 Run for Matty, Olesiak 10 5-1 1/2 5-3 5-5 4-6 1/4 5.00
5 Launched, Bethke 1 1-6 1-hd 4-1/2 5-1 3/4 3.50
3 Ryders Ghost, Ziegler 4 7-3 7-2 7-4 6-nk 44.60
7 Lil Silver Fox, Haar 5 8-2 8-2 8-1 7-3 1/4 9.80
1 Shattered Dreams, McNeil 3 9-1 10 9-1 8-3 23.00
2 Midnight Lewis, Herman 2 3-hd 6-6 6-2 9-1 1/4 20.10
6 Bold Impact, Ramos 6 10 9-1 10 10 47.60
$2 Mutuels:
9 Doubletrouble Bear $24.20 $8.40 $4.60
8 Top Star $8.40 $5.20
4 Feisty Bird $3.00
Exacta (9-8), $128.00; Superfecta (9-8-4-10), $170.94; Trifecta (9-8-4), $197.15
Time: :24 :48.40 1:16.20. Track: muddy. Pedigree: B Gelding 2017, by Sky Kingdom - Real Bear by Formal Gold. Owner: Got Time for 1 More Racing. Trainer: Hawley, Joe. Breeder: Tom Durant.
Fourth Race, Purse $4,500, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
7 My Darling Sofia, Martinez 3 3-1/2 2-1/2 1-1/2 3.60
5 Love Not War, Fackler 5 2-1/2 1-hd 2-4 1/4 4.00
3 Fancy Stockings, Ramos 6 1-1/2 3-1 1/2 3-1 1/4 6.60
2 Sassy Seta, Herman 8 6-1 4-1/2 4-3/4 3.80
4 Spell Winder, Haar 9 9 6-2 5-1/2 14.00
1 Hannah Bo Baby, Eads 7 4-hd 5-5 6-3 14.10
9 Nurse List, Olesiak 1 8-1 8 7-8 6.70
8 Deja Sue, Luark 4 7-1 7-1 8 8.10
6 Mucho Super Girl, Bethke 2 5-1/2 9-99 9-99 9.30
$2 Mutuels:
7 My Darling Sofia $9.20 $4.80 $3.60
5 Love Not War $6.40 $4.00
3 Fancy Stockings $5.80
Exacta (7-5), $29.50; Superfecta (7-5-3-2), $90.63; Trifecta (7-5-3), $103.35; Pic 3 (5-9-7), $630.75
Time: :23 :35.40 :47.40. Track: muddy. Pedigree: Ch Mare 2014, by Biondetti - Lose None by Royal Academy. Owner: Kenneth M. White. Trainer: Martinez, Kelli. Breeder: James Pedi & Larry Rivelli.
Claimed: Sassy Seta, Spell Winder
Fifth Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
7 My Boy Lollipop, Olesiak 8 6-2 4-2 2-2 1-3 1.20
9 Superserg, Ramos 7 4-5 3-hd 3-3 1/2 2-1/2 12.00
8 Songster, Fackler 5 3-1 1-1 1/2 1-hd 3-3/4 4.90
2 Clear the Nile, Sheroski 9 7-1 6-1 5-4 4-6 1/4 26.90
5 White Drill, Eads 1 2-1/2 2-1/2 4-1/2 5-1 6.00
6 Kat Dude, Martinez 6 5-1/2 5-2 6-1/2 6-3/4 9.50
3 Co Co Kid, McNeil 3 8-1 9 7-1 7-1 3/4 24.80
1 Callme Mr Mister, Haar 4 9 8-1 8-4 8-7 3/4 7.60
4 Sleepy Turtle, Bethke 2 1-1 7-1/2 9 9 9.70
$2 Mutuels:
7 My Boy Lollipop $4.40 $3.20 $2.60
9 Superserg $9.60 $6.60
8 Songster $3.80
Exacta (7-9), $18.10; Superfecta (7-9-8-2), $43.27; Trifecta (7-9-8), $32.30; Pic 3 (9-7-7), $86.05; Pic 4 (5-9-7-7), $1,469.00; Pic 5 (6-5-9-7-7), $503.70
Time: :24.40 :49 1:02.60 1:15.80. Track: muddy. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2017, by Will Take Charge - Along Came Polly (SAF) by Judpot. Owner: Joseph L. Koziol and Justin Larsen. Trainer: Anderson, David C.. Breeder: Three Chimneys Farm, LLC.
Sixth Race, Purse $8,000, Starters Allowance $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Four Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 Str Fin Odds
4 Epic Drama, Bethke 5 2-1 1/2 1-hd 1-1 1/2 9.70
7 Call Me Richard, Olesiak 1 1-hd 2-4 2-1 1/2 .70
8 Southern Mojo, McNeil 2 4-1 4-1/2 3-hd 14.00
6 Astonishing Tweet, Eads 6 3-1 3-1 4-1/2 10.80
3 Loud N Proud, Fackler 7 8-4 7-1/2 5-1 9.20
9 Dribbles, Ramos 3 6-4 6-3 6-3 1/2 17.50
5 Beta Capo Song, Martinez 4 5-1 5-1/2 7-1 1/4 3.90
1 Break Free, Herman 8 7-1 8-4 8-4 1/4 39.70
2 Hunter Rocks, Luark 9 9 9 9 39.40
$2 Mutuels:
4 Epic Drama $21.40 $5.80 $4.60
7 Call Me Richard $2.60 $2.40
8 Southern Mojo $4.80
Exacta (4-7), $26.70; Superfecta (4-7-8-6), $45.78; Trifecta (4-7-8), $81.50; Pic 3 (7-7-4), $54.90
Time: :22.80 :34.80 :47.20. Track: muddy. Pedigree: B Gelding 2014, by Put It Back - Queen Drama by Burning Roma. Owner: Sanderson Stables LLC. Trainer: Sanderson, Bruce. Breeder: Harold L. Queen.
Seventh Race, Purse $6,000, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six And A Half Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
1 Monydontspenitself, Olesiak 1 2-hd 2-1/2 1-hd 1-1 1/2 1.10
6 Golden Bullet, Fackler 6 5-1/2 5-1 6-2 2-1/2 7.90
2 Wild Drive, Ramos 2 1-2 1-1 1/2 2-1/2 3-1 1/2 3.20
3 Affix, Martinez 4 6-2 7-2 5-1/2 4-nk 8.30
4 Spotitude, McNeil 5 4-2 4-3 3-2 5-5 1/2 9.00
5 Catale Cole Man, Eads 3 3-3 3-1/2 4-1 1/2 6-1 9.90
8 Panic Button, Luark 7 7-3 8 7-3 7-2 24.60
7 Day Dreamer, Sheroski 8 8 6-3 8 8 12.80
$2 Mutuels:
1 Monydontspenitself $4.20 $3.00 $2.40
7 Golden Bullet $6.20 $4.40
2 Wild Drive $3.20
Exacta (1-7), $14.90; Superfecta (1-7-2-3), $18.29; Trifecta (1-7-2), $24.15; Pic 3 (7-4-1/5), $20.05
Time: :24.60 :49.60 1:16 1:23.20. Track: sloppy. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2014, by Street Boss - Precious Princess by Horse Chestnut (SAF). Owner: Jack Gaede and Makayla Asche. Trainer: Gaede, Milton M.. Breeder: G. Watts Humphrey Jr. & Sally S.Humphrey.
Late Scratches: Cherubim
Eighth Race, Purse $9,000, AOC $10,000, 3 yo’s & up, Six Furlongs
PP Horse, Jockey St 1/4 1/2 Str Fin Odds
8 Fayette Warrior, Olesiak 4 2-1 1-hd 1-4 1-2 2.70
1 Shanghai Skipper, Bethke 7 8 8 4-1/2 2-2 3/4 12.20
3 Banana Pepper, Ziegler 1 6-4 6-2 6-1 3-3 1/2 9.50
6 Dance Doctor, Eads 5 5-2 5-1 7-2 4-2 4.70
4 Doby, Ramos 6 4-3 4-2 5-1 1/2 5-1/2 5.70
7 Blabimir, Fackler 8 3-1/2 3-2 3-1/2 6-1/2 20.40
2 Awesome Emmit, Haar 3 7-4 7-2 8 7-5 1/2 5.20
5 Knight Disruptor, Martinez 2 1-1 1/2 2-1 2-1/2 8 2.90
$2 Mutuels:
8 Fayette Warrior $7.40 $4.80 $3.20
1 Shanghai Skipper $9.80 $8.80
3 Banana Pepper $6.00
Exacta (8-1), $50.70; Superfecta (8-1-3-6), $217.96; Trifecta (8-1-3), $201.30; Pic 3 (4-1/5-8), $38.05
Time: :24 :48.60 1:02.80 1:16.20. Track: sloppy. Pedigree: Ch Gelding 2016, by Exchange Rate - Legendary Peace by Peace Rules. Owner: Larry S. Henry. Trainer: Wise, Jason. Breeder: Barry Becker & Judith Becker.
Attendance:
Handle: $0
Copyright 2021 EQUIBASE Company LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!