Sunday's

Post time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, $7,600, Maiden special weight, 3 yo, F (fillies), Six Furlongs.

1, Classic Farewell (A. Martinez);122;1-1

2, Miss Grand Slam (Chavez);122;5-1

4, Foolish Intent (Ziegler);122;6-5

5, Happy Quest (Roman);122;15-1

Morning-line favorites

Classic Farewell (1-1) — Just up from Turfway Park.

Foolish Intent (6-5) — Second in maiden race two weeks ago.

Brown Liaison (5-1) — Out of David Anderson barn.

Second Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.

1, Bull Ring (Haar);125;12-1

2, Doubletrouble Bear (Ramos);125;2-1

3, Kearney (Medina);125;5-2

4, Ashwins Orb (A. Martinez);125;3-1

5, Corrente de Ouro (Roman);125;7-2

6, R Deja Voo (R. Martinez);125;12-1

Morning-line favorites

Doubletrouble Bear (2-1) — Just one start this season after a year off.

Kearney (5-2) — Second last out after late bid came up short.

Ashwins Orb (3-1) — Martinez team looking for a win.

Third Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Talty (Roman);125;4-1

1a , Sloopy Hang On (Roman); 125;4-1

2, Wandas Cafe (Medina);125;6-1

3, Sister Shirley (Haar);125;10-1

4, Chaos Magic (Morales);125;5-2

5, Noble Present (Cardoso);125;9-2

6, Sandplum Creek (McNeil); 125;8-1

7, Feelssogoodinlove (A. Martinez); 125;3-1

Morning-line favorites

Chaos Magic (5-2) — Two straight seconds at Fonner.

Feelssogoodinlove (3-1) — Won last out.

Talty/Sloopy Hang On (4-1) — Gonzalez entry should be tough.

Fourth Race, $9,400, AOC $10,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs.

1, My Bobby McGee (Cardoso);125;12-1

2, Wrath (McNeil);125;3-1

3, Launched (Morales);125;5-1

4, Sams Time (Medina);125;10-1

5, Hulen (Roman);125;7-2

6, Jonathan Who (R. Martinez);125;8-1

7, Candenza (A. Martinez);125;5-2

Morning-line favorites

Candenza (5-2) — Won two out of three Fonner starts.

Wrath (3-1) — Won by a nose last race.

Hulen (7-2) — A first and a third in Fonner outs.

Fifth Race, $4,700, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Cyclone Sorority (Roman);125;8-5

2, Bluebird Day (Bethke);125;20-1

3, High Cost of Livin (Medina);125;8-1

4, Magic in a Hat (A. Martinez);125;5-1

5, S C Angel (Haar);125;12-1

6, Stern (R. Martinez);125;15-1

7, Untethered Soul (Fackler);125;12-1

8, Candy Anne (Ramos);125, 8-1

9, Our Petunia (Ziegler);125;3-1

Morning-line favorites

Cyclone Sorority (8-5) — Fourth in Fonner debut.

Our Petunia (3-1) — One third in three 2023 starts.

High Cost of Living (5-1) — Seven lifetime wins.

Sixth Race, $4,700, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs

1, Lone Shotgun Rider (Medina);25;10-1

2, Gettinhot'nhere (A. Martinez);125;7-2

3, Expect Royal (Roman);125;3-1

4, Dryspell (Ramos);125;6-1

5, Cold Snack Thirty (Morales);125;8-5

6, New Gospel (Fackler);125;12-1

7, Creeds Revenge (R. Martinez);125;15-1

8, Dave (Haar);125;5-1

9, Zcat's Chatain (Ziegler);125;15-1

Morning-line favorites

Cold Snack Thirty (8-5) — Four seconds, one win and a third in eight Fonner outs.

Expect Royal 3-1 — Tenth last out.

Gettinhot’nhere (7-2) — Three wins in 2022.

Seventh Race, $10,300, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Husker Legacy (Ramos);125;5-1

2, Big Bend Buckaroo (McNeil);125;12-1

3, Handy Hannon (Bethke);125;15-1

4, Prince B (R. Martinez);125;15-1

5, Chief Ty He (A. Martinez);125;12-1

6, Tiz Brighter (Cardoso);125;7-2

7, P R Why Not (Fackler);125;6-1

8, Ships Log (Ziegler);121;2-1

9, Diamante Jose (Morales);125;15-1

10, Luckwouldhaveit (Haar);125;4-1

Morning-line favorites

Ships Log (2-1) — Won debut on opening weekend.

Tiz Brighter (7-2) — Won by a neck last race.

Luckwouldhaveit (4-1) — Broke maiden last out.