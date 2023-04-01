Sunday's
Post time: 1:30 p.m.
First Race, $7,600, Maiden special weight, 3 yo, F (fillies), Six Furlongs.
1, Classic Farewell (A. Martinez);122;1-1
2, Miss Grand Slam (Chavez);122;5-1
4, Foolish Intent (Ziegler);122;6-5
5, Happy Quest (Roman);122;15-1
Morning-line favorites
Classic Farewell (1-1) — Just up from Turfway Park.
Foolish Intent (6-5) — Second in maiden race two weeks ago.
Brown Liaison (5-1) — Out of David Anderson barn.
Second Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six And A Half Furlongs.
1, Bull Ring (Haar);125;12-1
2, Doubletrouble Bear (Ramos);125;2-1
3, Kearney (Medina);125;5-2
4, Ashwins Orb (A. Martinez);125;3-1
5, Corrente de Ouro (Roman);125;7-2
6, R Deja Voo (R. Martinez);125;12-1
Morning-line favorites
Doubletrouble Bear (2-1) — Just one start this season after a year off.
Kearney (5-2) — Second last out after late bid came up short.
Ashwins Orb (3-1) — Martinez team looking for a win.
Third Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.
1, Talty (Roman);125;4-1
1a , Sloopy Hang On (Roman); 125;4-1
2, Wandas Cafe (Medina);125;6-1
3, Sister Shirley (Haar);125;10-1
4, Chaos Magic (Morales);125;5-2
5, Noble Present (Cardoso);125;9-2
6, Sandplum Creek (McNeil); 125;8-1
7, Feelssogoodinlove (A. Martinez); 125;3-1
Morning-line favorites
Chaos Magic (5-2) — Two straight seconds at Fonner.
Feelssogoodinlove (3-1) — Won last out.
Talty/Sloopy Hang On (4-1) — Gonzalez entry should be tough.
Fourth Race, $9,400, AOC $10,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs.
1, My Bobby McGee (Cardoso);125;12-1
2, Wrath (McNeil);125;3-1
3, Launched (Morales);125;5-1
4, Sams Time (Medina);125;10-1
5, Hulen (Roman);125;7-2
6, Jonathan Who (R. Martinez);125;8-1
7, Candenza (A. Martinez);125;5-2
Morning-line favorites
Candenza (5-2) — Won two out of three Fonner starts.
Wrath (3-1) — Won by a nose last race.
Hulen (7-2) — A first and a third in Fonner outs.
Fifth Race, $4,700, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Cyclone Sorority (Roman);125;8-5
2, Bluebird Day (Bethke);125;20-1
3, High Cost of Livin (Medina);125;8-1
4, Magic in a Hat (A. Martinez);125;5-1
5, S C Angel (Haar);125;12-1
6, Stern (R. Martinez);125;15-1
7, Untethered Soul (Fackler);125;12-1
8, Candy Anne (Ramos);125, 8-1
9, Our Petunia (Ziegler);125;3-1
Morning-line favorites
Cyclone Sorority (8-5) — Fourth in Fonner debut.
Our Petunia (3-1) — One third in three 2023 starts.
High Cost of Living (5-1) — Seven lifetime wins.
Sixth Race, $4,700, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs
1, Lone Shotgun Rider (Medina);25;10-1
2, Gettinhot'nhere (A. Martinez);125;7-2
3, Expect Royal (Roman);125;3-1
4, Dryspell (Ramos);125;6-1
5, Cold Snack Thirty (Morales);125;8-5
6, New Gospel (Fackler);125;12-1
7, Creeds Revenge (R. Martinez);125;15-1
8, Dave (Haar);125;5-1
9, Zcat's Chatain (Ziegler);125;15-1
Morning-line favorites
Cold Snack Thirty (8-5) — Four seconds, one win and a third in eight Fonner outs.
Expect Royal 3-1 — Tenth last out.
Gettinhot’nhere (7-2) — Three wins in 2022.
Seventh Race, $10,300, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Husker Legacy (Ramos);125;5-1
2, Big Bend Buckaroo (McNeil);125;12-1
3, Handy Hannon (Bethke);125;15-1
4, Prince B (R. Martinez);125;15-1
5, Chief Ty He (A. Martinez);125;12-1
6, Tiz Brighter (Cardoso);125;7-2
7, P R Why Not (Fackler);125;6-1
8, Ships Log (Ziegler);121;2-1
9, Diamante Jose (Morales);125;15-1
10, Luckwouldhaveit (Haar);125;4-1
Morning-line favorites
Ships Log (2-1) — Won debut on opening weekend.
Tiz Brighter (7-2) — Won by a neck last race.
Luckwouldhaveit (4-1) — Broke maiden last out.