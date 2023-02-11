Sunday’s

Post Time: 1:30 p.m.

First Race, $7,600, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Character Counts (Medina);121;7-2

2, Moonshine Lily (Roman);125;10-1

3, Sure Wasn't Me (Martinez); Lemburg;125;2-1

4, Wow Wow Its Magic (Morales);125;5-2

5, Happy Quest (Haar);121;3-1

Comments

Sure Wasn’t Me (2-1) — Sure could be this time.

Wow Wow Its Magic (5-2) — Experienced with 17 career starts.

Happy Quest (3-1) — Ran twice at Hawthorne.

Second Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Ashwins Orb (Martinez);125;2-1

2, Moonshine Max (Roman);125;5-2

3, War Reporter (Morales);125;7-2

4, Inspeightofthedog (Haar);125;4-1

5, Genomic (McNeil);125;6-1

Comments

Ashwins Orb (2-1) — First outing with Kelli Martinez in charge.

Moonshine Max (5-2) — Won once in 11 starts last year.

War Reporter (7-2) — Looks to report to the winner’s circle.

Third Race, $5,600, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Nasty Exaggerator (Roman);125;5-2

2, Gimme Space (McNeil); 125;15-1

3, Suez (Medina);125;3-1

4, Speed Effect (Morales);125;5-2

5, Barstow (Martinez);125;9-5

Comments

Speed Effect (5-2) — Just five starts in 2022 with one win.

Nasty Exaggerator (5-2) — In the money seven times in 22 career starts.

Suez (3-1) — Off science Dec. 10 race at Remington.

Fourth Race, $7,600, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Lucky McCoy (Ziegler);125;6-1

2, Super Sizer (Medina);Black;121;6-1

3, Southern Smoke (Cardoso);125;7-2

4, Stan the Cameraman (McNeil);121;2-1

5, Monterey Peninsula (Martinez);125;9-5

6, Street Ringer (Fletcher);120;12-1

Comments

Monterey Peninsula (9-5) — Just three starts, all in 2022.

Stan the Cameraman (2-1) — Could be getting his picture taken Sunday.

Southern Smoke (7-2) — Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

Fifth Race, $5,300, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Lucky Every Day (Roman);125;1-1

2, Giggles and Smoke (Fackler);125;4-1

3, Stern (McNeil);125;6-1

4, Soybean (Fletcher);125;9-2

5, Ready to Get Loud (Martinez)125;8-1

6, Bind Me Up (Gonzalez);125;8-1

Comments

Lucky Every Day (1-1) — Has one win in five starts at Fonner.

Giggles and Smoke (4-1) — Chris Fackler gets the call.

Soybean (9-2) — Looking for first win in eighth start at Fonner.

Sixth Race, $12,500, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.

1, Zibby Too (Ramos);125;4-1

2, Lovesaflyin (Fackler);125;15-1

3, Judge On the Run (Haar);125;5-2

4, Inewagallikethat (Cardoso);125;15-1

5, Mayzee (Bethke);125, 3-1

6, P R Odds Setter (Medina);125;7-2

7, Joy Forever (Ziegler); 125;10-1

8, Queenscaballo (Roman);125;3-1

Comments

Judge On the Run (5-2) — Landis Stables-bred mare out of Judge Bill has three wins in four starts at four furlongs.

Mayzee (3-1) — 8-year-old mare bred and raised by Jim Cranwell.

Queenscaballo (3-1) — Won Fonner Park Special Stakes a year ago.