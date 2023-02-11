Sunday’s
Post Time: 1:30 p.m.
First Race, $7,600, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Character Counts (Medina);121;7-2
2, Moonshine Lily (Roman);125;10-1
3, Sure Wasn't Me (Martinez); Lemburg;125;2-1
4, Wow Wow Its Magic (Morales);125;5-2
5, Happy Quest (Haar);121;3-1
Comments
Sure Wasn’t Me (2-1) — Sure could be this time.
Wow Wow Its Magic (5-2) — Experienced with 17 career starts.
Happy Quest (3-1) — Ran twice at Hawthorne.
Second Race, $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Ashwins Orb (Martinez);125;2-1
2, Moonshine Max (Roman);125;5-2
3, War Reporter (Morales);125;7-2
4, Inspeightofthedog (Haar);125;4-1
5, Genomic (McNeil);125;6-1
Comments
Ashwins Orb (2-1) — First outing with Kelli Martinez in charge.
Moonshine Max (5-2) — Won once in 11 starts last year.
War Reporter (7-2) — Looks to report to the winner’s circle.
Third Race, $5,600, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Nasty Exaggerator (Roman);125;5-2
2, Gimme Space (McNeil); 125;15-1
3, Suez (Medina);125;3-1
4, Speed Effect (Morales);125;5-2
5, Barstow (Martinez);125;9-5
Comments
Speed Effect (5-2) — Just five starts in 2022 with one win.
Nasty Exaggerator (5-2) — In the money seven times in 22 career starts.
Suez (3-1) — Off science Dec. 10 race at Remington.
Fourth Race, $7,600, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Lucky McCoy (Ziegler);125;6-1
2, Super Sizer (Medina);Black;121;6-1
3, Southern Smoke (Cardoso);125;7-2
4, Stan the Cameraman (McNeil);121;2-1
5, Monterey Peninsula (Martinez);125;9-5
6, Street Ringer (Fletcher);120;12-1
Comments
Monterey Peninsula (9-5) — Just three starts, all in 2022.
Stan the Cameraman (2-1) — Could be getting his picture taken Sunday.
Southern Smoke (7-2) — Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.
Fifth Race, $5,300, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.
1, Lucky Every Day (Roman);125;1-1
2, Giggles and Smoke (Fackler);125;4-1
3, Stern (McNeil);125;6-1
4, Soybean (Fletcher);125;9-2
5, Ready to Get Loud (Martinez)125;8-1
6, Bind Me Up (Gonzalez);125;8-1
Comments
Lucky Every Day (1-1) — Has one win in five starts at Fonner.
Giggles and Smoke (4-1) — Chris Fackler gets the call.
Soybean (9-2) — Looking for first win in eighth start at Fonner.
Sixth Race, $12,500, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Four Furlongs.
1, Zibby Too (Ramos);125;4-1
2, Lovesaflyin (Fackler);125;15-1
3, Judge On the Run (Haar);125;5-2
4, Inewagallikethat (Cardoso);125;15-1
5, Mayzee (Bethke);125, 3-1
6, P R Odds Setter (Medina);125;7-2
7, Joy Forever (Ziegler); 125;10-1
8, Queenscaballo (Roman);125;3-1
Comments
Judge On the Run (5-2) — Landis Stables-bred mare out of Judge Bill has three wins in four starts at four furlongs.
Mayzee (3-1) — 8-year-old mare bred and raised by Jim Cranwell.
Queenscaballo (3-1) — Won Fonner Park Special Stakes a year ago.