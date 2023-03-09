Friday’s

Post Time: 3 p.m.

First Race, $9,700, Maiden special weight, 3 yo, F (fillies), Four Furlongs.

1, May B Better (Ziegler);122;6-1

2, Champagne Channel (Medina);122;2-1

3, What's the Score (Roman);122;9-5

4, Shes Steel Dreamin (Haar);122;8-5

Morning-line favorites

Champagne Channel (2-1) — First-time starter.

Sheets Steel Dreamin (8-5) — One third in three starts.

What’s the Score (9-5) — Top jockey and trainer.

Second Race, $4,900, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs.

1, Ber Mis Boy (Bethke);125;8-1

2, R Deja Voo (Cardoso);125;9-2

3, Tommy Tsunami (Medina);125;2-1

4, Genes Feather (Roman);125;6-1

5, Whiskeyspent (Haar);125;10-1

6, Danube (Martinez);121;10-1

Morning-line favorites

Tommy Tsunami (2-1) — Off for the past year.

R Deja Voo (9-2) — 0-30 so far.

Genes Feather (6-1) — Has won $10,045.

Third Race, $4,700, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Big Hearted Factor (Fletcher);125;4-1

2, Rancho Bargo (Roman);125;7-2

3, Mafia Don (Martinez);125;8-1

4, Dream Baby Dream (Bethke);125;9-2

5, Friendofthecourt (Morales);125;2-1

6, Ferrari Road (Martinez);125;5-1

Morning-line favorites

Friendofthecourt (2-1) — Won last out at Delta.

Rancho Bargo (7-2) — First start of 2023.

Big Hearted Factor (4-1) — In the money 31 of 66 starts.

Fourth Race, $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.

1, Jono (Cardoso);125;5-1

2, Mo Summer (Haar);121;12-1

3, No Limitation (Martinez);125;6-1

4, Fifty Two Pickup (McNeil);125;7-2

5, I See Clearly Now (Morales);121;8-5

6, Halo's Laddie (Ziegler);125;8-1

7, Wager No Mo (Ramos;125;10-1

8, Oregon County (Medina);125;8-1

Morning-line favorites

I See Clearly Now (8-5) — Coming off two seconds at Delta.

Jono (5-1) — First out of the year.

No Limitation (6-1) — Armando and Kelli looking for another win.

Fifth Race, $9,200, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.

1, Presley's Artwork (Medina);125;4-1

2, Unplucked Gem (Cardoso);125;10-1

3, Knockon (Martinez);125;8-1

4, Tapit's Lady (Roman);125;5-1

5, Rollin Blackout (Ziegler);125;15-1

6, R One Wine (Martinez);125;2-1

7, Donna's Hope (Fletcher);125;10-1

8, Kulthum (Haar);125;4-1

Morning-line favorites

R One Wine (2-1) — Unbeaten in two starts.

Presley’s Artwork (4-1) — Two straight seconds at Fonner.

Kulthum (4-1) — From the eight hole.

Sixth Race, $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs

1, Chive Up (Medina);Wise;125;10-1

2, Sheza Savage (Haar);125;9-2

3, Bold Legend (Martinez);125;15-1

4, Our Petunia (Ziegler);125;5-1

5, Aunt Irene (Morales);125;5-2

6, Over Exposed (Cardoso);125;15-1

7, Staythirstymyamigo (Bethke);125;6-1

8, Guapa Chica (Roman);125;3-1

9, Unherdof (Fletcher);125;15-1

10, Mizzanna (Martinez);125;10-1

Morning-line favorites

Aunt Irene (5-2) — Has two seconds at Fonner this season.

Guapa Chica (3-1) — Previously trained by Marissa Black.

Sheza Savage (9-2) — Weakened in first out.