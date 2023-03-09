Friday’s
Post Time: 3 p.m.
First Race, $9,700, Maiden special weight, 3 yo, F (fillies), Four Furlongs.
1, May B Better (Ziegler);122;6-1
2, Champagne Channel (Medina);122;2-1
3, What's the Score (Roman);122;9-5
4, Shes Steel Dreamin (Haar);122;8-5
Morning-line favorites
Champagne Channel (2-1) — First-time starter.
Sheets Steel Dreamin (8-5) — One third in three starts.
What’s the Score (9-5) — Top jockey and trainer.
Second Race, $4,900, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs.
1, Ber Mis Boy (Bethke);125;8-1
2, R Deja Voo (Cardoso);125;9-2
3, Tommy Tsunami (Medina);125;2-1
4, Genes Feather (Roman);125;6-1
5, Whiskeyspent (Haar);125;10-1
6, Danube (Martinez);121;10-1
Morning-line favorites
Tommy Tsunami (2-1) — Off for the past year.
R Deja Voo (9-2) — 0-30 so far.
Genes Feather (6-1) — Has won $10,045.
Third Race, $4,700, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Big Hearted Factor (Fletcher);125;4-1
2, Rancho Bargo (Roman);125;7-2
3, Mafia Don (Martinez);125;8-1
4, Dream Baby Dream (Bethke);125;9-2
5, Friendofthecourt (Morales);125;2-1
6, Ferrari Road (Martinez);125;5-1
Morning-line favorites
Friendofthecourt (2-1) — Won last out at Delta.
Rancho Bargo (7-2) — First start of 2023.
Big Hearted Factor (4-1) — In the money 31 of 66 starts.
Fourth Race, $8,100, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs.
1, Jono (Cardoso);125;5-1
2, Mo Summer (Haar);121;12-1
3, No Limitation (Martinez);125;6-1
4, Fifty Two Pickup (McNeil);125;7-2
5, I See Clearly Now (Morales);121;8-5
6, Halo's Laddie (Ziegler);125;8-1
7, Wager No Mo (Ramos;125;10-1
8, Oregon County (Medina);125;8-1
Morning-line favorites
I See Clearly Now (8-5) — Coming off two seconds at Delta.
Jono (5-1) — First out of the year.
No Limitation (6-1) — Armando and Kelli looking for another win.
Fifth Race, $9,200, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs.
1, Presley's Artwork (Medina);125;4-1
2, Unplucked Gem (Cardoso);125;10-1
3, Knockon (Martinez);125;8-1
4, Tapit's Lady (Roman);125;5-1
5, Rollin Blackout (Ziegler);125;15-1
6, R One Wine (Martinez);125;2-1
7, Donna's Hope (Fletcher);125;10-1
8, Kulthum (Haar);125;4-1
Morning-line favorites
R One Wine (2-1) — Unbeaten in two starts.
Presley’s Artwork (4-1) — Two straight seconds at Fonner.
Kulthum (4-1) — From the eight hole.
Sixth Race, $6,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, F & M (fillies and mares), Six Furlongs
1, Chive Up (Medina);Wise;125;10-1
2, Sheza Savage (Haar);125;9-2
3, Bold Legend (Martinez);125;15-1
4, Our Petunia (Ziegler);125;5-1
5, Aunt Irene (Morales);125;5-2
6, Over Exposed (Cardoso);125;15-1
7, Staythirstymyamigo (Bethke);125;6-1
8, Guapa Chica (Roman);125;3-1
9, Unherdof (Fletcher);125;15-1
10, Mizzanna (Martinez);125;10-1
Morning-line favorites
Aunt Irene (5-2) — Has two seconds at Fonner this season.
Guapa Chica (3-1) — Previously trained by Marissa Black.
Sheza Savage (9-2) — Weakened in first out.