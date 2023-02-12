Sunday
POST TIME: 01:30 PM
First Race, Purse $7,600, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs
4, Wow Wow Its Magic, R. Morales; $9.80; $7.00; $3.80
2, Moonshine Lily, K. Roman; ; $8.40; $3.40
1, Character Counts, J. Medina; ; ; $3.00
Race Time: 1:17
Exacta (4-2), $91.40
Second Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs
2, Moonshine Max, K. Roman; $5.00; $3.40; $2.40
5, Genomic, B. McNeil; ; $4.80; $2.20
3, War Reporter, R. Morales; ; ; $2.20
Race Time: 1:16
Daily Double (4-2), $25.60; Exacta (2-5), $41.60
Third Race, Purse $5,600, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs
3, Suez, J. Medina; $7.20; $2.60;
5, Barstow, A. Martinez; ; $2.80;
1, Nasty Exaggerator, K. Roman; ; ;
Late Scratches: Speed Effect
Race Time: 1:15
Exacta (3-5), $11.20
Fourth Race, Purse $7,600, Maiden special weight, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs
3, Southern Smoke, D. Cardoso; $14.20; $3.60; $2.80
5, Monterey Peninsula, A. Martinez; ; $2.40; $2.40
1, Lucky McCoy, Z. Ziegler; ; ; $3.20
Race Time: :47.60
Exacta (3-5), $28.00; Superfecta (3-5-1-4), $46.15; Trifecta (3-5-1), $80.70
Fifth Race, Purse $5,300, Claiming $3,500, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs
1, Lucky Every Day, K. Roman, $3.40, $3.00, $2.20
5, Ready to Get Loud, A. Martinez, , $4.60, $2.60
2, Giggles and Smoke, C. Fackler, , , $2.40
Race Time: :46.80
Exacta (1-5), $20.40; Superfecta (1-5-2-3), $11.10. Trifecta (1-5-2), $20.30
Sixth Race, Purse $12,500, Allowance, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs
5, Mayzee, S. Bethke; $14.20; $5.80; $3.80
6, P R Odds Setter, J. Medina; ; $6.20; $3.60
3, Judge On the Run, N. Haar; ; ; $3.20
Race Time: :47.80
Daily Double (1-5), $12.40; Exacta (5-6), $55.60. Superfecta (5-6-3-4), $62.65. Trifecta (5-6-3), $59.00. Pic 3 (3-1-5), $95.20. Pic 4 (3-3-1-5), $193.40. (2-3-3-1-5), $236.60