Sunday
POST TIME: 01:30 PM
First Race, Purse $4,900, Maiden Claiming $10,000, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs
1, Halo's Laddie, N. Haar; $28.60; $10.00; $2.80
4, Sloopy Hang On, K. Roman; ; $3.60; $2.20
2, Level, A. Ramos; ; ; $2.20
Race Time: 1:17
Exacta (1-4), $108.60.
Second Race, Purse $5,300, Starters allowance $2,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs
3, Fayette Warrior, S. Bethke; $6.60; $2.60;
2, Thornish, J. Medina; ; $2.60;
5, Sancocho (MEX), B. McNeil; ; ;
Late Scratches: Game Day Decision
Race Time: 1:15.60
Daily Double (1-3), $88.20. Exacta (3-2), $26.60.
Third Race, Purse $5,600, Claiming $5,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs
4, Subscription, J. Medina; $7.20; $3.40; $2.40
1, Moonshine Max, K. Roman; ; $3.20; $2.10
2, Running Jesse, R. Morales; ; ; $2.10
Late Scratches: Lookin for Larry
Race Time: :47.40
Exacta (4-1), $12.40.
Fourth Race, Purse $7,300, Starters allowance $3,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs
2, Hot Artie, R. Morales; $6.00; $3.20; $2.40
5, Gold Note, B. McNeil; ; $5.20; $3.00
4, Silver Maker, J. Medina; ; ; $2.60
Late Scratches: Kearney
Race Time: 1:14.60
Exacta (2-5), $27.20. Trifecta (2-5-4), $36.00.
Fifth Race, Purse $4,700, Claiming $2,500, 3 yo's & up, Six Furlongs
2, Powershot, R. Morales; $5.80; $3.20; $2.40
3, Three Run Homer, J. Medina; ; $3.80; $2.60
6, Conative, K. Roman; ; ; $2.40
Late Scratches: I'm a Special Star
Race Time: 1:14.80
Exacta (2-3), $38.80. Trifecta (2-3-6), $16.80.
Sixth Race, Purse $10,300, Claiming $35,000, 3 yo's & up, Four Furlongs
6, B T's Bad Boy, S. Bethke; $8.60; $3.40; $2.80
1, Judge's Bribe, J. Medina; ; $3.80; $2.60
5, Chief Ty He, C. Fackler; ; ; $3.60
Race Time: :47.80
Daily Double (2-6), $28.20. Exacta (6-1), $21.80. Superfecta (6-1-5-7), $34.55. Trifecta (6-1-5), $94.40. Pic 3 (2/3-2-6), $32.80. Pic 4 (4-2/3-2-6), $163.90. (3-4-2/3-2-6), $166.55.