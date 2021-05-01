Force rally to win Game 2 in OT, even series with Storm

KEARNEY — Every time the Tri-City Storm scored Saturday night, Fargo had an answer.
Finally, the Force spoke first and now there will be a deciding Game 3 in the USHL’s Western Conference semifinals at 4:05 p.m. today at the Viaero Center in Kearney.
Fargo’s Cody Monds scored 2 minutes and 52 seconds into sudden-death overtime to give Fargo a 5-4 win to even the best-of-3 series at 1-1.
It was Monds’ second goal of the game and followed a good scoring opportunity by the Storm.
“It was the way the game was going. Both teams were getting chances,” Storm coach Anthony Noreen said. “We come down to get a great chance. ... We just weren’t able to finish and credit them, they come back down the other way and score. Typically in overtime, what I’ve seen is it either happens right away or it goes really long.”
The winner of today’s take-all game will play the Sioux City-Omaha winner. Sioux City took a 1-0 lead in the series on Saturday, beating Omaha 2-0.
Tri-City, hoping to close out the series Saturday night, never trailed in regulation but couldn’t find the insurance goal.
Living up to their nickname, Fargo forced the overtime with a goal with 1 minute, 14 seconds left in the game. The Force pulled goalie Brennan Boynton less than a minute earlier and, other than one long shot at an empty net by the Storm, kept the puck in front of the Storm’s net with Aaron Huglen getting the equalizer of a sprawling Storm goalie Todd Scott.
Scott faced 35 shots, and stopped 30. But his biggest challenge came at the game’s turning point, a 5-on-3 power play early in the third period. With Kyler Kovich already in the box, Tri-City’s Carter Mazur was called for head contact after a collision at center ice, a call that left the home fans scratching their heads.
“Just really unfortunate. I don’t know how else to say it,” Noreen said. “In this type of game, a one-goal game ... it’s tough. It’s tough to swallow but hey, you still got to kill it off.”
Tri-City didn’t.
Tristan Broz scored 10 seconds into the power play.
“I mean every 5-on-4 we killed off. Five-on-3 with a good team for an extended period of time and those are, those are tough,” Noreen said.
Tri-City went ahead again five minutes later, but that goal by Drew Montgomery was negated when the Force’s Huglen scored with less than two minutes remaining.
“It’s a series for a reason. Obviously they’re a good team and we know it’s going to be hard fought game three tomorrow. ... This is what you dream about when you’re a kid. It was an unbelievable atmosphere tonight and I expect it to be no different tomorrow and we’re looking forward to it.”
Matthew Knies put Tri-City on the board at 13:33 of the first period deflecting a shot by Isac Jonsson, but Monds answered less than two minutes later.
In the second period, Gavin Brindley gave Tri-City a 2-1 lead, only to see Fargo’s Austin Wong score an unassisted, short-handed goal 2 1/2 minutes later.
Conner Hutchison scored less than a minute later to give Tri-City a 3-2 lead that stood until the 5-on-3 power-play goal by Broz.
Noreen expects today’s game will be just as intense.
“One thing I know about this group is, we’ve probably been through ... more with this group than any team I’ve ever been on and because of that, we’ve become stronger. Because of that, we’ve become a family, and if I’m going to be standing on a bench, this is the bench, I want to be standing on.”