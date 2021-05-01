Force rally to win Game 2 in OT, even series with Storm

KEARNEY — Every time the Tri-City Storm scored Saturday night, Fargo had an answer.

Finally, the Force spoke first and now there will be a deciding Game 3 in the USHL’s Western Conference semifinals at 4:05 p.m. today at the Viaero Center in Kearney.

Fargo’s Cody Monds scored 2 minutes and 52 seconds into sudden-death overtime to give Fargo a 5-4 win to even the best-of-3 series at 1-1.

It was Monds’ second goal of the game and followed a good scoring opportunity by the Storm.

“It was the way the game was going. Both teams were getting chances,” Storm coach Anthony Noreen said. “We come down to get a great chance. ... We just weren’t able to finish and credit them, they come back down the other way and score. Typically in overtime, what I’ve seen is it either happens right away or it goes really long.”

The winner of today’s take-all game will play the Sioux City-Omaha winner. Sioux City took a 1-0 lead in the series on Saturday, beating Omaha 2-0.

Tri-City, hoping to close out the series Saturday night, never trailed in regulation but couldn’t find the insurance goal.