Mike McClaren was someone who loved the sport of wrestling.

It was a sport he relished participating in when he was alive.

“Mike lived and breathed wrestling,” McClaren’s wife Shandra said. “Everything was about wrestling to him.”

That love for the sport was showcased when McClaren competed in the sport. He had a lot of success during the high school and college level. For that, he is being rewarded for those accomplishments.

McClaren, who was killed in an automobile accident during the summer of 2009, will be one of 13 inductees into the NSWCA Hall of Fame Friday during a banquet at 5 p.m. at the Boarders Inn and Suites in Grand Island.

McClaren will be inducted as a competitor. Shandra will accept the honor in Mike’s name with sons Chase and Tanner during the banquet.

While competing at Grand Island Central Catholic in high school, McClaren went on to win two state titles. He captured the Class C 112 pounds, helping the Crusaders take the Class C state title in 1982. McClaren followed that up with another state title his senior year, winning the Class B, 119-pound title. His career during the two years was 59-6.

Craig Hellwege, who was the GICC wrestling coach at the time, said McClaren was a wrestler who never let anything bother him.

“It didn’t matter, the big or little things never bothered him. He just went out and wrestled. He had one gear all the time, and that was all out,” Hellwege said. “He was a heck of a wrestler for us. It was fun watching him wrestle.”

After his high school days, McClaren went on to wrestle at Chadron State College. He was a four-year letterwinner and captured the 1987 NAIA title at 126 after finishing runner-up three times.

He held numerous school records after his career with the Eagles was over. Two of those records still stand today with the most reversals in a season (32, 1985) and most reversals in a career (81, 1983-87)

McClaren stayed involved in wrestling after college. He wrestled in a lot of Old Timer Tournaments. He coached youth club wrestling at the local, state, regional and national tournaments from 1999-2008 and was an assistant coach on the Grand Island Senior High from 2006-09. Many of those tournaments involved him coaching Chase and Tanner.

McClaren was on the coaching staff of the Islanders’ 2009 Class A state championship squad, which was the start of their five-year title run.

The following season after the summer he was killed, the 2010 squad dedicated the season to McClaren. They brought a hammer to every practice meet to honor McClaren, who owned a roofing company, during the season with the motto “Be the hammer.”

Shandra said Mike would be excited about being inducted into the NSWCA Hall of Fame if he were alive.

“I wish he would be here because he would be ecstatic about getting this honor,” Shandra said.

Also, a few area wrestlers and coaches will receive a few special honors during the banquet. Those honorees include:

- Broken Bow assistant coach Jason Ryearson was named the Class C boys assistant coach of the year. He was part of a coaching staff that helped the Indians capture the Class C state title as well as the Class C duals title.

- Hastings’ Landon Weidner earned the Class B NSWCA Boys Scholarship. Weidner captured the Class B, 160-pound title with a 44-0 recond. He finished as a two-time champion for the Tigers.

- Central City’s Jake Brown earned the New Official of the Year Award.

Area wrestlers to compete in the NSWCA All-Star dual Saturday

Six wrestlers from the area will take part in the NSWCA All-Star dual Saturday at Northwest High School.

The dual is set to get under way at 11 a.m.

The dual will feature 13 state champions, eight boys and five girls, including four-time state champion Kael Lauridsen of Bennington, along with numerous medalists from the 2023 state wrestling tournament.

Hastings teammates Landon Weidner and Braiden Kort, who were both state champions this past season, along with St. Paul’s Kaleb Baker and Quade Peterson, who captured state titles in 2021 and 2022 respectively and Ravenna’s Thomas Psota, who was a runner-up this past season, are the area wrestlers competing in the boys dual, while Grand Island Senior High’s Sandra Gutierriez will take part in the girls dual.

The wrestlers will be divided into teams, which will be announced at the banquet Friday.