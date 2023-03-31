It didn’t take long for Isaac Traudt to find a place to play college basketball.

The Grand Island Senior High standout will play closer to home.

Just a few days after entering the transfer portal from Virginia, Traudt announced on Twitter Friday morning that he will commit to play basketball at Creighton.

Traudt recently redshirted this past season at Virginia and has four years of eligibility remaining.

“I wanted to come home and be closer to my family in my home state,” Traudt said. “What sticks out with Creighton the most to me is just their style of play and culture, their continued success over the past decade especially.”

A 6-foot-10 forward, Traudt was a four-year letterwinner for the Islanders, where he twice was named captain of the Independent All-Heartland Boys Basketball Super Squad. He averaged 25.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game as a junior and 23.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per contest as a senior.

Traudt was ranked as the No. 51 recruit in the 2022 class by ESPN.com and the No. 64 recruit in 247Sports composite recruiting rankings.

"We are excited that Isaac is coming home to play at Creighton," Creighton head coach Greg McDermott said in a press release. "I've always been impressed with his work ethic and passion for the game of basketball. His versatility is a perfect fit in our system. We can't wait to get him on campus this summer."

Creighton finished the 2022-23 season last weekend during a 57-56 loss to San Diego State in the Elite Eight in the South region with a 24-13 overall record.

Virginia went 25-8 and shared the regular-season title in the Atlantic Coast Conference. The Cavaliers were the No. 4 seed in the South region and were upset by No. 13 seed Furman.

Without playing a minute for the Cavaliers this season, Traudt was tabbed as a 2023-24 ACC Preseason Freshman of the Year according to 247Sports, which also ranked him as the No. 23 overall player in the transfer portal. On3 ranked him as the No. 2 power forward in the portal.