Former Nebraska player Jason Peter to be part of Nebraska Greats Foundation at Riverside Golf Club

A former Nebraska football legend is going to take part of the Nebraska Greats Foundation.

Former Husker and NFL player Jason Peter will take part in the two-day event Thursday and Friday, July 21-22 at Riverside Golf Club.

A dinner will begin at 6 p.m. with the program starting at 7 p.m., followed by Peter speaking at around 7:45 p.m.

Former Grand Island and Nebraska baseball player Johnny Dorn, a Nebraska Great Foundation member, said it’s nice to have Peter speak at the event Thursday evening.

“I’m sure him speaking will bring back a lot of memories to folks when he played at Nebraska,” Dorn said. “He’s one of the biggest names in Husker history. To have him, along with the people that we bring from the sports community like Jim Rose are so well known across Nebraska, it’s really unique.”

Peter had quite the college career at Nebraska while playing for former coach Tom Osborne. He finished his career as a two-time first-team All-Big 12 selection, earned consensus first-team All-America honors in 1997 and was a finalist for the Outland Trophy. He stared every game in his final three seasons (47 contests). During Peter’s career, the Huskers were 49-2, with three national titles and four bowl victories.

In his senior year, he finished third in total tackles with 60, 22 solo, third with seven sacks and second behind Grant Wistrom in tackles for losses with 15. That helped the Huskers finish the season ranked fifth in the nation in total defeanse. Against Tennessee in the Orange Bowl, Peter recorded seven tackles with six of them being solo.

Peter was drafted with the 14th pick in the first round of the 1998 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. He went on to play four years for the organization. Peter would finished his NFL career appearing in 38 games (starting 20), recording 83 tackles and 7.5 sacks.

The event will also host the Tom Dinsdale Auto Nebraska Greats Golf Jamboree Friday at Riverside Golf Course, which is sold out.

Registration and check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m., followed by an autograph session of the celebrities attending the event at 10. A player and celebrity lunch will follow at 11. There will be a shotgun start for the golf tournament at noon.

A few celebrities will take part in the golf outing, including former Husker athletes Eric Crouch, Jeff Kinney, Mandy Monson, John Baylor, Brendan Stai, Tom Kropp, Boyd Epley, Jared Crick, Brooke Delano and more.

There are still tickets available for Thursday’s program. Individual tickets are $75 each and a table for eight people is $1,200.

Dorn said he’s glad that Grand Island continues to support the Nebraska Greats Foundation and help put on these kind of events.

“It’s great that we are able to bring in such great events like this to the community,” Dorn said. “That’s pretty special that we can provide that to them along side with being able to serve a cause first and foremost.

“We try get around the multiple communities just so we can do these things for everybody and spread the word.”

Proceeds from the event will go to the Nebraska Greats Foundation, an organization founded by Jerry Murtaugh, a linebacker on the NU national championship team in 1970 and a first-team All-American. The nonprofit organization was designed to help former college athletes in the state who need medical or emergency assistance.