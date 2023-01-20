Fourth-quarter surge lifts Lincoln Pius X past GISH

One night after recording a rivalry win, Lincoln Pius X found itself searching for a spark on the road at Grand Island Senior High.

The Thunderbolts found it, opening the fourth quarter on a 9-0 run to pull away for a 59-48 victory over the Islanders. Pius’ scoring spree came in a 32-second span.

“That’s a top-five team probably when the next (ratings) come out and the game was awfully even,” Grand Island coach Jeremiah Slough said. “The 32-second stretch to start the fourth quarter where they go on a 9-0 (run) was difficult for us to overcome. I don’t think I can remember seeing anything like it.”

Leading 42-37 after three quarters, the Thunderbolts got a Nate Schauer basket with 7:51 to play. Pius guard Jackson Kessler then converted a three-point play and got to stay at the line to shoot two more free throws after a Grand Island technical foul and Treyson Anderson added a driving basket with 7:19 to play, stretching the lead to 51-37.

Shaking free from upset-minded Grand Island was big for Pius (11-5), which was coming off a 57-53 home victory over Lincoln Southwest Thursday night.

“Anytime you can get a win on Jan. 20 on the road against a really well-coached team, you’re going to take it,” Pius coach Adam Brill said. “We may feel in a way that our energy level and our execution and our communication might not have matched what it was the night before for an intra-city, rivalry game.

“But coming off a big, emotional win last night and coming out here and finding a way to win shows growth with our guys.”

Anderson finished with game-high totals of 25 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Thunderbolts. The 6-foot-9 junior was dominant inside, converting 9 of 14 field-goal attempts, including a two-handed slam dunk late in the first quarter.

“Treyson is a really talented player and once it hits him that he can do that type of thing all the time, look out,” Brill said. “He’s already really special. He has touch, he can shoot it, he can rebound it and has good size and footwork, but when he puts that motor piece together where he plays with intention and intensity all of the time, it’s going to be fun.”

Anderson, who was 7 of 14 at the free-throw line, grabbed five offensive rebounds.

“Anderson is awfully good and we knew that we were going to have to keep a body to him and I thought we did a good job of that in the half court,” Slough said. “He just makes it really hard for you to rebound. When he can get above the rim like that for tip-ins, it doesn’t matter if you get a body on him or shove him around a little bit, he’s going to get those.”

Kazadi Mukoma scored 18 points to lead Grand Island (3-11), which led 15-10 on a steal and layup by Broxton Barrientos with 1:23 remaining in the first quarter. Colton Marsh and Babur Choul added 10 points apiece for the Islanders, who shot 48.6% (17 of 35) from the floor, but committed 20 turnovers, including seven in the second quarter.

The Islanders had their practice schedule disrupted this week as GIPS called off school Wednesday and Thursday due to a winter storm.

“Practice is very valuable to this team, so any time you take a couple of days off, it hurts us,” Slough said. “(Thursday’s) practice was sloppy — it almost looked like a team that was coming off of a break. We didn’t handle practice on Thursday very well and you saw that with the way we took care of the ball.

“There are different qualities of turnovers. A travel, a double-dribble, a five-second count or if you throw the ball off the back wall, at least we can set our defense. The turnovers we had tonight — and credit to Pius for doing a good job with ball-pressure and they’re a top team for a reason — led to baskets and those are the ones that are really hard to overcome.”

Still, Grand Island was able to keep itself in the game most of the way with sturdy defensive play. Pius shot 44.7% from the field (21 of 47), but was 3 of 18 from 3-point range.

Slough said the Islanders’ strong defensive efforts of late are due to “attention to detail and executing the scouting report.”

“I’ve said all along that this is one of the most fun teams I’ve ever coached because they’re so receptive to coaching,” Slough said. “The ways that you see a team being receptive to coaching are in the way they defend, the way they rebound and how hard they play. Our team is definitely reflective of a team that does those three things.”

Lincoln Pius X 59, Grand Island 48

LINCOLN PIUS X (11-5)

Adam Searcey 3-6 0-0 8, Nate Schauer 4-4 2-6 10, Parker Kelly 1-6 2-2 4, Jackson Kessler 3-10 3-3 10, Treyson Anderson 9-14 7-14 25, Drew Drake 1-5 0-0 2, Tate Hughes 0-0 0-0 0, Aiden Brass 0-1 0-0 0, Kellan Humm 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 21-47 14-23 59.

GRAND ISLAND (3-11)

Mukadi Mukoma 1-8 0-0 3, Riley Plummer 2-2 0-0 3, Kazadi Mukoma 6-13 2-2 18, Colton Marsh 2-3 3-5 10, Babur Choul 4-5 0-0 10, Broxton Barrientos 2-3 0-0 4, Bode Albers 0-0 0-0 0, Reid Kelly 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-35 5-7 48.

Lincoln Pius X 16 14 12 17—59

Grand Island 15 8 14 11—48

3-point goals—LPX 3-18 (Searcey 2-4, Kelly 0-3, Kessler 1-6, Anderson 0-1, Drake 0-3, Humm 0-1), GI 9-24 (M.Mukoma 1-6, Plummer 2-2, K.Mukoma 4-11, Choul 2-3, Barrientos 0-1, Kelly 0-1). Fouled out—K.Mukoma. Rebounds—LPX 27 (Anderson 11), GI 21 (K.Mukoma 7). Assists—LPX 13 (Schauer 4), GI 9 (Barrientos 3). Turnovers—LPX 10, GI 20. Total fouls—LPX 12, GI 16. Technicals—Marsh. A—NA.

GIRLSLincoln Pius X 68, Grand Island 24

Class A No. 6-rated Lincoln Pius X led 26-0 after the opening quarter and coasted to a 68-24 road victory at Grand Island Senior High Friday night.

Makenna Lesiak scored 12 points for the Thunderbolts (13-2), who had 12 players reach the scoring column. Adison Markowski and Bryn Sebek added 10 points apiece for Pius.

Elli Ward scored seven points for Grand Island. Emma McCoy added five points and five rebounds for the Islanders (0-14).

Lincoln Pius X 68, Grand Island 24

LINCOLN PIUS X (13-2)

Keeligh Knobbe 0-2 0-0 0, Makenna Lesiak 5-9 1-2 12, Sara Iburg 2-2 1-1 5, Adison Markowski 4-6 0-0 10, Elsa Vedral 0-2 0-0 0, Lily Hodge 2-3 0-0 5, Bryn Sebek 4-5 0-0 10, Ava Markowski 3-7 0-0 8, Madelyn Navrkal 0-2 2-4 2, Ellie Wells 2-5 0-0 4, Sidda Hagedorn 1-3 0-0 3, Hannah Bedient 2-5 1-1 5, Natalie Pritchard 1-2 0-0 2, Norah Stewart 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 27-55 5-8 68.

GRAND ISLAND (0-14)

Nyaruot Wal 1-3 0-0 3, Elli Ward 2-5 1-2 7, Lidia Yusif 2-5 0-4 5, Hailey Kenkel 0-7 0-0 0, Emma McCoy 2-6 0-0 5, Raygan Hoos 0-3 1-2 1, Eva Kahnt 1-7 1-2 3, Nyagoaa Khor 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 8-37 3-10 24.

Lincoln Pius X 26 18 9 15—68

Grand Island 0 10 6 8—24

3-point goals—LPX 9-23 (Knobbe 0-1, Lesiak 1-3, Ad.Markowski 2-4, Vedral 0-1, Hodge 1-1, Sebek 2-3, Av.Markowski 2-4, Wells 0-2, Hagedorn 1-2, Prichard 0-1, Stewart 0-1), GI 5-21 (Wal 1-3, Ward 2-4, Yusif 1-2, Kenkel 0-3, McCoy 1-4, Hoos 0-3, Kahnt 0-1, Khor 0-1). Fouled out—None. Rebounds—LPX 34 (Hagedorn 6), GI 27 (McCoy 5, Kahnt 5). Assists—LPX 15 (Knobbe 2, Sebek 2, Wells 2), GI 5 (Kahnt 2). Turnovers—LPX 3, GI 16. Total fouls—LPX 8, GI 7. Technicals—None. A—NA.

GISH Hall of FameGrand Island Senior High honored the inductees of its fifth Athletic Hall of Fame class Friday night at halftime of the boys basketball game between the Islanders and Lincoln Pius X.

Individual inductees included Erin (Brosz) Byrd (volleyball), Sarah Cain (gymnastics), Gene Stohs (baseball), Jerry Stuckert (track coach) and Orv Qualsett (contributor). The Islanders’ 2009 Class A state wrestling tournament championship squad, coached by Mike Schadwinkel, was also recognized.

A brunch honoring the Inductees will take place at the GIPS Islander Annex building at 30205 College St. in Grand Island at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. Tickets cost $20 and will be available at the door.