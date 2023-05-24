COLUMBUS – Tell Grand Island Central Catholic boys golf coach Craig Rupp at the beginning of the season that the Crusaders would be Class C state runner-up, he would not have believed you.

“I would have been very surprised if someone said that to me at the beginning of the year,” he said.

But on the final day of the boys golf season, that was where GICC finished. Thanks to two state medalists, the Crusaders brought home the state runner-up trophy Wednesday at the Elks Country Club in Columbus.

After firing a 323 after Tuesday’s action, the Crusaders shot a 329 on Wednesday to finish with a 652 two-day total. Kearney Catholic fired a 309 on the second day to score a 609 to easily take the Class C title.

Individually, Bowdie Fox finished second with a 152, just three strokes back of Kearney Catholic’s Jackson Dunham. Jack Alberts also brought home a medal in taking fifth with a 157.

Rupp said the Crusaders brought in a squad that had only two seniors with two sophomores and a freshman and wasn’t sure what to expect this season.

“We brought in a brand new nucleus, but the kids really gelled and got along great with each other. They just kept getting better, worked hard every day and really came on at the end of the year.

“Kearney Catholic just played tremendous today. We really had to shoot our best to beat them. But finishing second place, we’re very proud.”

However, Fox said he thought the opposite of what Rupp said when the season started.

“I probably would have believed them and say we would be state champions,” Fox said. “But we’re still pleased with being state runner-up.”

After firing a 77 on Tuesday, Fox finished two strokes better with a 75 on Wednesday.

Fox said he has no problems with being state runner-up individually.

“I would like to be champion, but I feel like I left everything out there today with a lot of good shots,” Fox said. “But in the end, I can look back and say I played good golf but just fell a little short.”

Fox said he felt he played better Wednesday than he did on Tuesday, especially on the back nine. He finished Tuesday with five bogeys on the back, including four straight to close his day. It went better as he finished with two pars and two bogeys to end his day.

“I slumped out of my round yesterday, but I felt like I was dialed in more,” Fox said. “I was just focusing on finishing those last four holes strong because I felt like I played the first 14 pretty well. I think I did a good job.”

Rupp said he wasn’t surprised to see Fox bring a runner-up finish and the senior is deserving of his placing.

“I didn’t expect anything less from Bowdie. I thought he was not only one of the best golfers in Class C but one of the best in the state,” Rupp said. “His mentality and work ethic is second to none. He comes from a great family and I’ve been blessed to coach him and his two brothers (Gavin and Eli). He’s a good kid, and I hate to see him go.”

As for Alberts, he fired a 79 on Wednesday after firing a 78 on Tuesday. Rupp said he was happy to see the freshman get a medal.

“That was a surprise to me because I didn’t know what I was getting with Jack,” Rupp said. “He just works hard and nothing rattles him. He has no fear, and I think he’s only going to get better.”

Joe Messere finished with a 171, while Kyle Kelly came in with a 172 and Jacob Stegman shot a 189 for GICC.

Fox said a reason the Crusaders finished the season the way they did was believing they can play with the top teams in the state and felt a state runner-up finish was no better way for him to end his senior year.

“As we were heading down toward the end of the season, we knew we were good enough to play with Kearney Catholic and some of the other teams in Class C and we just believed in ourselves. I think our confidence just grew throughout the season,” Fox said. “And we came together at the right time and finished as state runner-up. There’s no better feeling.”

St. Paul’s Wells regroups to finish with a medal

It’s safe to say that St. Paul’s Sam Wells rebounded well.

After firing an 84 after the first day, the Wildcat junior came back with a 76 for a 160 total. That was enough for him to finish in a three-way tie for eighth and bring home a medal.

Wells said he was so disappointed after the first day that he didn’t sleep at all.

“It was rough, and it was the worst round of the year for me,” Wells said. “That was not how I wanted to start the state tournament.”

Part of the reason Wells didn’t have a good Tuesday was because he had only one birdie and had 11 bogeys, including one double. He bounced back with four birdies with six bogeys.

Wells said he had the confidence to put himself in medal contention and was happy to leave Columbus with a medal after his bad first-day round.

“I feel like I play better in catchup mode and can make a bunch of birdies real quick, but I really didn’t do enough today,” Wells said. “Regardless though, I’m still happy I did enough to get a medal.”

Grand Island's Vilai ties for 21st

After a round of 74 on Tuesday in the first day of state golf, Grand Island's Prestin Vilai had a tougher day on Wednesday.

Vilai shot a 79 on the final day, finishing with a 153 and tying for 21st in the Class A boys state golf tournament in Norfolk.

Omaha Westside's Porter Topp won the tournament, shooting a 138 total over the course of the two days.