FREDERICK: Found new home in the Heartland covering his passion

Hello, Grand Island and Central Nebraska.

There’s a new voice in the area covering sports.

My name is Cody Frederick, and I am the new sports reporter for the Grand Island Independent.

I grew up in Winside, a small, Class D-2 high school in the northeast side of the state near Norfolk.

My first passion in life was weather. Growing up in the wide-open skies of Nebraska and experiencing a variety of weather, sometimes having all four seasons occur on the same day, I wanted to spend my life learning about it.

However, after one year of majoring in meteorology at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, I switched my major to sports media and added majors in journalism and broadcasting. It was well worth it.

I had a passion for sports from a young age. Credit goes to my dad for introducing me to Nebraska football where I now have opinions aplenty. In elementary, I would annoy my parents by waking up at 6:30 a.m. to watch ESPN’s 7 a.m. Sportscenter. In high school, I would spend a lot of class time talking about sports with my friends and teachers.

From reading about sports, watching sports, talking nonstop about sports and competing in cross country and basketball, there was always an interest there and most of my time was filled by sports.

Luckily enough, I wasn’t half bad at writing either. Credit goes to my mom.

Fast forward to college, I had some amazing experiences including job shadowing former Omaha World-Herald sports reporter Chris Heady at the Nebraska football spring game.

I walked the field before the game and listened to a Fred Hoiberg interview. I then sat in the press box during the game and watched how Heady covered the scrimmage. Finally, I went to the press conference afterward and heard coach Scott Frost and quarterback Adrian Martinez give their thoughts on the game.

I also worked for ESPN’s CollegeGameday before the Nebraska-Ohio State football game. I sat in the same room as Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and Rece Davis and watched as they prepared for the show. It was the opportunity of a lifetime.

For one of my sports broadcasting classes, I did an audio profile on a legend in my eyes, the voice of the Huskers, Greg Sharpe. He explained how he got to where he is today, and I was lucky to receive some words of wisdom for my future.

Lastly, I covered a multitude of Husker athletics on the college’s radio station as both a play-by-play announcer and a color analyst. I called games for Husker football, Husker men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball as well as calling two or three high school football games in the 2021 season.

Besides these opportunities, I also interned for the Norfolk Daily News during my junior year of college, and I worked part-time for the Lincoln Journal Star my during my senior year. Both were amazing experiences and helped improve my writing skills tremendously. I did a lot in a year and a half, covering football, volleyball, basketball, wrestling, track and field, soccer, baseball and gymnastics.

My favorite team’s include every Nebraska Cornhusker team (Skers’ by 90), the Minnesota Vikings (who will win the NFC North this year) and any team that has LeBron James (I don’t count myself as a bandwagon fan because I would be a fan of the Detroit Pistons if he went there).

Traveling around the state and growing up in such a small school, it was evident early on how important sports are to the residents of Nebraska and not just the Cornhuskers.

From packing the stands and sidelines for an eight-man football game to filling gymnasiums for a wrestling dual against their rival, Nebraskans care deeply about their high school sports. In my experience, it’s not something that’s common across the country, and I think Nebraskans should be proud of that.

I can’t wait to witness the same energy at sporting events across Central Nebraska. I can’t wait to cover teams and players that I haven’t had the pleasure of doing so before. And I can’t wait to learn about the history of these storied schools and programs.

In all, I’m just excited to tell the stories of the Grand Island area and to call Grand Island my new home.

Cody Frederick is a sports writer at The Independent.

