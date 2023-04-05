Without a doubt, I believe women’s college basketball is a better product than men’s college basketball.

No. 3-seeded LSU defeated No. 2-seeded Iowa 102-85 in the women’s championship game on Sunday night, drawing an average of 9.9 million viewers, the most ever for a NCAA women’s final in history by over four million.

Why is it so popular right now? Why am I still thinking about the women’s tournament days after it’s been over? I’ll detail it out.

The game currently features stars, including Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston, LSU’s Angel Reese, Louisville’s Hailey Van Lith and UConn’s Paige Bueckers, who missed the entire season with an injury.

Clark became the first player, men’s or women’s, to end a game with a 40-point triple double in a NCAA college basketball tournament. Boston had the first ever triple double in South Carolina’s women’s history and led the Gamecocks to an undefeated record before running into the Hawkeyes.

Reese led LSU to a national title and averaged a double-double for the second straight season, scoring 23 points per game with 17 rebounds. And Van Lith, who’s Louisville team lost to Iowa in the elite eight round, put up 20 points per game this season.

There have also been plenty of stars before like Sabrina Ionescu, Arike Ogunbowale, Katie Lou Samuelson, A'ja Wilson and many others in recent years.

More than their natural ability, due to when a player is eligible to play in the WNBA, women’s players have to stay in the game longer and thus, grow qualities like team chemistry and continuity that are often overlooked in the importance of a good team.

To be eligible for the WNBA, a player has to be at least 22 years old and will graduate before or within three months of the WNBA draft.

Money also plays a hand, as four out of the five stars listed above in this year’s tournament have an NIL valuation above $500 thousand. Only Boston is valued under that, coming in around $118 thousand.

Last year’s first pick in the WNBA draft, Rhyne Howard, received a base salary of $72,141, meaning as long as the women’s players put in the work and sign partnerships, some of them can make seven times the amount they would in the WNBA.

No, the women’s game isn’t played above the rim. There usually aren't breakaway dunks or chase-down blocks like the men. Instead, the players are forced to always work on their skills, making for elite shot creation, shooting efficiency, ball handling and passing on the court.

For example, Clark has said while in college, she’s been forced to expand her range, which has led to her shooting logo threes and getting comparisons to the Golden State Warriors’ Steph Curry.

There’s also less parody in the women’s game right now compared to the men’s which is why the championship game featured a 3-seed and a 2-seed, while the men’s had a 5-seed and a 7-seed.

Part of the reason there’s more parody in the men’s game is the NBA’s one-and-done rule. The best men’s players only have to play one year of college before leaving for the NBA. That’s why team’s like Duke, Kentucky, Arizona and Kansas can have a hard time making it far in the tournament. Either that, or with the transfer portal, teams are forced to replace nearly half of their roster every year.

The frequent upsets, while fun to watch in the men’s game, led to the least watched men’s championship game on record. I enjoy watching the best teams throughout an entire season play for a title, rather than watch a team who happens to get hot at the right time pull off a few upsets.

The women’s college game will keep growing until WNBA salaries increase, which needs to happen, and when women’s players can enter the draft earlier.

This was the first year I have sat down and watched multiple games of the women’s tournament. In fact, I was more drawn to watch the women’s tournament than the men’s the later it got into the tournaments. The stars, who have been in the game for a few years now, were well known and looked like veterans. They went head-to-head and were more entertaining, putting on a show night in and night out.

Fans will get to watch Clark, Bueckers, Reese and Van Lith play in college for at least another year, and they have an option to play for a fifth year because of COVID-19. I, for one, can’t wait for the women’s college basketball season to start up again.

Cody Frederick writes sports for The Independent.