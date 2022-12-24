Fredericks' basketball etiquette 101

I’m an avid basketball fan.

It’s neck and neck with football for my fandom. I cover basketball, play it, watch it (from the NBA to my brother’s sixth grade basketball team) and played it in high school.

With being around the game so much comes a few opinions, and one of them is what I like to call basketball etiquette 101.

This could be applied to every sport in some form or fashion, but I’ve decided to focus on basketball since we are in the midst of the prep basketball season.

Many teams utilize the full court press, especially in the lower classes of prep basketball, and I have no problem with that. I think teams should use it to launch them to an early, commanding lead and ultimately to victory.

The issue I have is when team’s don’t let up once the game is out of reach. This has occurred all over the state this season enough times that I’ve heard about it from other media friends.

To me, a 20-point lead is where I typically draw the line, no matter when it happens in the game. After that, teams should drop back into their halfcourt defense and should frequently rotate in bench players, if not sit all starters for the remainder of the game. This is especially true if the team with the lead is clearly superior on the court.

There are reasons as to why coaches might not want to do that.

A coach could say their players need more practice running the press and need more reps overall to avoid rust, not to mention the fact that a wider margin of victory obviously looks more impressive on paper.

However, to me, the drawbacks are significant.

For the team that continues to apply the press with their starters despite being up 20 points, not only are the players unnecessarily risking injuries to themselves but when it comes to late February and March, good teams will likely be able to defeat the press which means other areas of defense have to be strong.

If the team has already proved that they can run the press, work on something else. A half-court man-to-man defense. Any type of zone defense. Switching on screens. Fighting over screens. Anything.

Even more important, it gives a chance for the team to continue to develop their bench players who might need to be counted on come postseason.

For the fans, a team going up by 20 points and continuing to run the press makes the game extremely dull. And for the players that are playing against the press, going against a team that tries to get as many points as possible via the press takes all of the fun and joy out of playing and to me, that’s what the game is for.

Now, the case can be made that the team losing should just play better and that in today’s three-pointer era, no lead is safe.

It’s possible, which is why if the other team cuts the deficit to 13 or 14 points, I’m all for sending the starters back in to boost the lead back up.

One other issue I’ve seen this season is cherry picking.

For those that aren’t familiar with the phrase, it’s when a player doesn’t give max effort on defense but instead waits near half court for his teammates to get the defensive rebound so he can leak out for an easy transition layup/dunk.

Most of the reasons I listed above apply to this too. If a player frequently cherry picks, they’re not getting as much practice running a half court defense or earning their points at the free throw line which they will have to do come postseason.

In the end, I just would like to see more competitive play overall, and I think this would allow that. Hopefully, more teams will play this way starting in 2023.

Cody Frederick is a sports writer for The Independent.