Frederick's thoughts and predictions for the championship games

The state football championships are here and needless to say, high level football will be played, and I’ll be tuned in.

Weather shouldn’t be much of a factor, so offenses will be humming and likely, more points will be scored than semifinal Friday.

With that, here’s my predictions and thoughts on each game.

Class A

Omaha Westside (11-1) vs. Gretna (12-0)

Ahh, the rematch everyone has been waiting for.

The two teams met in last year’s championship with Gretna winning 7-3 on a late goal line stand, but the Dragons had their title vacated, meaning each team has extreme motivation to come out on top.

Emotions between the teams will likely be high and both teams have battled through their own challenges throughout the season.

The Warriors were my preseason pick in Class A, so I’ll stick with them winning a nail-biter on Monday night.

Omaha Westside 38, Gretna 35

Class B

Bennington (12-0) vs. Omaha Gross Catholic (12-0)

A battle of unbeatens from the Omaha Metro area also square off in Class B.

Gross Catholic only scored under 40 points twice in September games against Blair and Elkhorn. Meanwhile, Bennington is only giving up eight points a game on offense.

Both teams are similar offensively, with the Badgers throwing the ball slightly more often than running and vice versa for the Cougars.

This is Gross Catholic’s first championship game since 2012, while Bennington is the defending champion. Give me the Badgers to go back-to-back and get their 26th win in a row.

Bennington 35, Gross Catholic 34

Class C-1

Aurora (12-0) vs. Pierce (12-0)

The two teams have been No. 1 and No. 2 in the standings all year long, and fans finally get to see them face each other for the first time ever.

The Huskies have a rested, healthy Carlos Collazo which is bad news for the Bluejays. However, Pierce has one of the most potent combinations in quarterback Abram Scholting and tight end Ben Brahmer who have been carving up the rest of Class C-1 all year long.

Each team is pretty familiar with how to prepare for a championship game, with Pierce reaching their fourth straight and Aurora reaching their third straight.

With Aurora dropping down from C-1 this season, I just can’t picture a team knocking them off. I’ll take the Huskies.

Aurora 45, Pierce 31

Class C-2

Hartington Cedar Catholic (9-3) vs. Norfolk Catholic (12-0)

In a rematch of a week nine showdown, Cedar Catholic and Norfolk Catholic battle it out to decide who’s the best C-2 team in Northeast Nebraska.

Not many people expected the Trojans to go on this type of run, but they did it with defense, giving up just nine points a game all season. However, the Knights feature one of the best running backs regardless of class, Karter Kerkman.

Norfolk Catholic won that week nine matchup 14-0. While I expect this one to be a little higher scoring than that game, I see a similar result that gives legendary head coach Jeff Bellar yet another title.

Norfolk Catholic 24, Cedar Catholic 10

Class D-1

Neligh-Oakdale (11-1) vs. Clarkson-Leigh (11-1)

In yet another all-Northeast Nebraska matchup, this one features some contrasting styles.

Neligh-Oakdale can light up the scoreboard with the nation’s all-time record holder in career yards for eight-man football leading the charge, quarterback Aidan Kuester. Clarkson/Leigh features one of the most physical ground and pound attacks in the state with running back Kyle Kasik.

Whichever team is able to establish what they want to do will come out on top. The Patriots are on an incredible run, and it’s difficult to pick that to change. However, the team with the best player on the field can be all the difference.

Kuester takes care of business and gets the Warriors their first championship in a barn-burner.

Neligh-Oakdale 44, Clarkson-Leigh 42

Class D-2

Howells-Dodge (12-0) vs. Hitchcock County (12-0)

Many people believe Howells-Dodge is the best eight-man team in the state, even though they’re in D-2. Last year’s D-1 champion dropped classes and has rolled everyone this season, outscoring opponents 212-44 in the playoffs.

However, Hitchcock County may have something to say about the Jaguars success. The Falcons are as blue-collar as they come and have outscored opponents 236-6 in the playoffs, rebounding from their closest game of the season in week 3 where they won 36-24 over South Loup.

Dundy County Stratton and South Loup are the only common opponents between the teams. Based on those games, give me the Jaguars to win another title.

Howells-Dodge 48, Hitchcock County 34

Class D-6

Parkview Christian 50, Pawnee City 25

While I wasn’t able to get a prediction out in time for this one, I would like to congratulate the Parkview Christian Patriots for their first ever six-man championship and Pawnee City for reaching a championship game for the first time.

I covered a six-man game for the first time this year, and there’s truly nothing like it. The rules allow for high scoring games, and who doesn’t like points?

If you haven’t seen a six-man game, I’d definitely recommend doing so next season.

Cody Frederick is a sports writer for The Independent.