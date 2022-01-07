Free throws help Grand Island Central Catholic defeat Kearney Catholic

Any panic that Grand Island Central Catholic felt after a seven-point fourth quarter lead slipped away didn’t show up at the free-throw line.
The Crusaders went 8-for-8 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter to clinch a 45-40 upset of Class C-1 No. 6-rated Kearney Catholic Friday.
Jenna Heidelk and Gracie Woods each went 4-for-4 in the final period. Woods hit a pair to put GICC (8-3) back up for good 41-40 with 48.1 seconds left.
“We’ve missed a few free throws here and there, but Jenna and Gracie have come up big in every game where we’ve needed them,” Central Catholic coach Kevin Mayfield said. “Obviously it was super huge in a game like this against Kearney Catholic.”
The Stars (8-3) trailed 37-30 with 2:58 remaining but saw Liv Nore hit a pair of 3-pointers just six seconds apart thanks to a turnover to put them up 40-39 with 1:02 to go.
Heidelk and Woods — who each had 11 points — made free throws to put GICC ahead 43-40, and Callie Squiers’ 3-point try to tie the game went in and out. Woods clinched the win with a pair of free throws with 4.0 seconds to go.
“We did a better job of moving the ball and Liv hit a couple big threes,” Stars coach Rick Petri said. “We put ourselves in position, and then we didn’t do a good job defensively from that point on. But we had a shot to tie it at the end of the game. Right shot, right choice — it just didn’t go in.”
Mayfield said the Crusaders were able to relax after falling behind late, and that enabled to team to quickly recover.
“We kind of had the deer in the headlights look when it got down to one point or even a little before that,” he said. “I told them in a timeout, ‘Are you having fun?’ Some of them kind of looked at me and said no, so I said, ‘Then start having fun.’
“When you are having fun, then good things happen.”
Kearney Catholic quickly put bodies around GICC post Lucy Ghaifan any time she touched the ball and limited her to seven points. Petri said the Stars executed their defensive game plan they way they wanted.
But Ghaifan recorded four assists to help keep the offense going.
“She’s had two really big games lately against Osceola and Northwest,” Mayfield said. “Lucy deserves everything that she gets, but we have dang good other girls too. We talked about how she’s going to get double- and triple-teamed, and she had to be tough and kick it back out.”
Ahsley Keck and Nore led the Stars with 13 points apiece.
GICC takes on C-1 No. 1 North Bend Central Saturday at 6:50 p.m. at Kearney High School as part of the second annual Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase.
“This was a huge, huge win for us,” Mayfield said. “In the points system, (Kearney Catholic) is No. 1 in the state. (Saturday) we get to play No. 2 in the points system and No. 1 in the ratings. I told them celebrate a couple hours during the boys game then start focusing and get a good night’s sleep. North Bend is the real deal. They are aggressive, fundamentally sound and have some great scorers. I hope we can keep our juice going for a third game this week.”