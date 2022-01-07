Free throws help Grand Island Central Catholic defeat Kearney Catholic

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mayfield said the Crusaders were able to relax after falling behind late, and that enabled to team to quickly recover.

“We kind of had the deer in the headlights look when it got down to one point or even a little before that,” he said. “I told them in a timeout, ‘Are you having fun?’ Some of them kind of looked at me and said no, so I said, ‘Then start having fun.’

“When you are having fun, then good things happen.”

Kearney Catholic quickly put bodies around GICC post Lucy Ghaifan any time she touched the ball and limited her to seven points. Petri said the Stars executed their defensive game plan they way they wanted.

But Ghaifan recorded four assists to help keep the offense going.

“She’s had two really big games lately against Osceola and Northwest,” Mayfield said. “Lucy deserves everything that she gets, but we have dang good other girls too. We talked about how she’s going to get double- and triple-teamed, and she had to be tough and kick it back out.”

Ahsley Keck and Nore led the Stars with 13 points apiece.