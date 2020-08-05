HASTINGS – Fremont used a big inning to take control against Hastings.
The Moo scored six runs on five hits to break a two-all tie. The Sodbusters fought back but Fremont scored an insurance run in the top of the ninth to hold off the Hastings rally in a 9-8 win Wednesday at Duncan Field.
The Moo regain the lead in the Clark Division by a half a game over the Sodbusters.
Hastings coach JM Kelly said the six-run seventh inning was a big one.
“About 75 percent of the time when a team that has a big inning like that is going to win the game,” Kelly said. “They’ll score more in one inning than the other team will score probably in the game. That just killed us.”
But the Sodbusters battled back. After Efry Cervantes scored on a Mike Boeve RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, Hastings did more damage in the eighth inning.
After Tayten Tredaway scored on a fielder’s choice, Wyatt Andersen had a RBI single that scored Ryan McDonald. The Sodbusters cut the lead to 8-6 after Griffin Everitt scored on a fielder’s choice.
However in the top of the ninth, the Moo had its first two batters reach on walks. That allowed Fremont to take a 9-6 lead on a Brock Reller RBI single that scored Jake Simonson.
Everitt hit a two-RBI single to score Boeve and Grant Schmidt to cut the lead to 9-8 in the bottom of the inning. But Tre Turner got the save for Fremont in recording the last two outs.
Kelly said he was proud of the Sodbusters for not quitting, but he added that’s about all they did well.
“We just didn’t play good baseball today,” Kelly said. “We didn’t deserve to be in the ballgame and our two-out hitting execution was not very good. We just didn’t come through when we needed to.
“We gave up those two walks in the top of the ninth inning and one of those ended up scoring, so that was a killer as well.”
Fremont took control early with two runs on two hits in the top of the first, only to see the Sodbusters respond in the bottom of the frame to tie the game on two hits and a Moo error.
After giving up two hits in the first inning, Hastings starting pitcher Reese Dutton allowed only two hits the next five innings before giving up three in the seventh.
“Those first two runs were tough but he recovered well. I knew he was going to compete well for us and I knew what he was going to give us,” Kelly said. “But we didn’t our part to help him out after we tied it up in the first inning.”
Boeve led the Hastings offense by going 3-of-4 with a RBI, while Cervantes was 2-of-5 with a double and a triple and McDonald was 2-of-4 with a RBI.
Reller led the Moo offense by going 2-of-5 with four RBIs, while Ronnie McBride was 2-of-4 with two RBIs.
A few players competed in their final game for the Sodbusters because of college commitments. Andersen, Reece Anderson, Drew Behling, Jake Bigham, Adrian Colmenares, Christian Colmenares, Mike Decker, Dutton, Dylan Herd and Tredaway are all leaving.
Kelly said those losses will hurt but he’s confident the Sodbusters will be just fine.
“I got to worry more about what we do have left,” Kelly said. “I want to make sure we have enough to win some games down the stretch. We play Fremont again tomorrow and we’ll be half a game up on them if we win. We got Western Nebraska for three games after that. If we can take the lead back tomorrow, we’ll be in pretty good shape.
“The players we will lose will hurt but I know we can replace them with talented guys so I still think we’ll be in pretty good shape.”
Fremont (22-17-0) 200 000 601—9 10 4
Hastings (21-17-0) 200 000 132—8 12 1
WP—Mehrmann. LP— Dutton. S—Turner. 2B—F: Morrison, McBride, Klemenock. H: Cervantes. 3B—F: Reller. H: Cervantes.
