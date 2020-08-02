FREMONT — The Fremont Moo broke loose for 17 hits in an 18-6 victory over the Hastings Sodbusters Sunday.
The Moo (19-16) moved to within half a game of the Sodbusters (20-15) for the Clark Division lead.
Fremont scored four runs in the third inning and five in the fourth to take control.
Casey Burnham was 2-for-5 with a run for Hastings. Grant Schmidt was also 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a run scored for the Sodbusters.
The two teams play again at 6:35 p.m. at Duncan Field in Hastings.
