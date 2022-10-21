Friday area football roundup

Adams Central 60, Fairbury 20

HASTINGS — Sam Dierks helped Class C-1, No. 9 Adams Central to a 60-20 win over Fairbury Friday.

The Patriot quarterback was 11-of-17 for 204 yards with four touchdowns. Jayden Teichmeier had two catches for 93 yards with two touchdowns, while Nick Mousel had three catches for 60 yards with two touches.

Hastings St. Cecilia 40, Doniphan-Trumbull 0

DONIPHAN — Class C-2, No. 3 Hastings St. Cecilia outscored Doniphan-Trumbull 21-0 in the third quarter to take control in a 40-0 victory Friday.

Carson Kudlacek accounted for six touchdowns for the Bluehawks. He was 12 of 21 for 178 yards with two touchdowns and also had 20 carries for 120 yards with four touchdowns.

Jaden Williams was 14-of-27 for 124 yards for the Cardinals.