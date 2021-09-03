Friday area football roundup

Ord 55, Central City 6

CENTRAL CITY — In a battle of rated teams, Class C-2, No. 3 Ord had no problem with C-1, No. 10 Central City.

Dylan Hurlburt had 20 carries for 224 yards and scored four touchdowns, while Gage Racek had 16 carries for 163 yards with three scores for the Chants.

The Ord defense picked off four Central City passes. Kale Jensen was 30 of 58 for 277 yards, while Ashton Gragg scored the lone touchdown for the Bison.

Wahoo 13, Adams Central 8

HASTINGS — Class C-1, No. 2 Adams Central was upset by Wahoo Friday.

Hyatt Collins had 24 carries for 126 yards for the Patriots, while Jacob Eckhart was 14 of 28 for 107 yards with a 9-yard touchdown strike to Holden O’Dey. Collins converted the two-point conversion to give the Patriots the lead.

But Wahoo came back as Owen Hancock scored his second touchdown to give the Warriors a lead they would not give up with 28 seconds left.

Broken Bow 20, St. Paul 6

ST. PAUL — Broken Bow pulled out an upset victory over Class C-1, No. 5 St. Paul Friday.