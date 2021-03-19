Friday City Roundup

TRACK AND FIELD

Steinke helps GICC boys take second at Doane

CRETE — Gage Steinke won two events to help the Grand Island Central Catholic boys track and field team to second-place finish in the Class C division at the Doane College Invite.

Steinke won the 60 (a school-record 7.17) and 200 (24.24) for the Crusaders, who scored 67 points.

Grace Herbek was the lone winner for the GICC girls. Herbek took the 800 (2:36.25) as the Crusader girls finished fifth with 42 points.

Viking girls win three events at UNK Invite

The Northwest girls track and field team captured three events during the UNK Invite Friday at Kearney High School.

Reba Mader was part of two of those victories. She captured 400 (1:00.69) and was part of the winning 1,600 relay (4:23.12) with Samantha Roby, Avyn Urbanski and Grace Baasch.

Baasch, Urbanski and Roby joined Kamryn Mings were on the winning 400 relay team (52.64).