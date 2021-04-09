Friday city roundup

BOYS GOLF
Islanders take second at Kearney Invite
KEARNEY — The Grand Island Senior High boys golf team had three golfers place in the top 10 during the Kearney Invite Friday.
Those efforts helped the Islanders take second with a 331, just five more than champion Lincoln Southwest.
Prestin Vilai and Marcus Holling each led the Islanders by taking third and fourth, respectively as both came in with an 80, while Henry Kosmicki carded an 81 to finish sixth.
Ayden Kenkel finished with a 90 to round out the Islander squad.
Kearney Invite
Team Standings
Lincoln Southwest 326, Grand Island 331, Norfolk 344, Kearney 347, McCook 363, Fremont 364, Kearney JV 366, Columbus 368, Cozad 368, York 355, North Platte 379, Hastings 381, Minden 384, Holdrege 403, Lexington 442.
Medalists
1, Sander, LSW, 77; 2, Wynne, LSW, 78; 3, Vilai, GI, 80; 4, Holling, GI, 80; 5, Fedderson, KEA, 80; 6, Kosmicki, GI, 81; 7, Kuhlman, COL, 81; 8, Webert, LSW, 81; 9, Widdowson, KEA, 82; 10, Morrison, NP, 83.
GIRLS TENNIS
GICC sweeps past Bennington
BENNINGTON — Grand Island Central Catholic had no problems with Bennington Friday.
After going a perfect 16-0 at their home invite Thursday, the Grand Island Central Catholic girls tennis team continued their momentum.
The Crusaders posted a 9-0 victory over Bennington Friday.
GICC were challenged in only one match. Ayonya Brithi earned an 8-6 victory over Eva Behlen at No. 2 singles.
The Crusaders will compete in the Ralston Invite Saturday.
Grand Island CC 9, Bennington 0
Singles
No. 1 — Ashlyn Kucera, GICC, def. Kailee Bailey, BEN, 8-2
No. 2 — Ayonya Brithi, GICC, def. Eva Behlen, BEN, 8-6.
No. 3 — Mia Golka, GICC, def. Brynlynn Johnson, BEN, 8-1.
No. 4 — Brooklyn Kolbert, GICC, def. Chloe Stuckenschmidt, BEN, 8-0.
No. 5 — Haily Asche, GICC, def. Abby Boyes, BEN, 8-0.
No. 6 — Carolyn Maser, GICC, def. Maddie Uhlir, BEN, 8-0.
Doubles
No. 1 — Kolbert/Golka, GICC, def. Johnson/Stckenschmidt, BEN, 8-2.
No. 2 — Asche/Maser, GICC, def. Boyes/Uhlir, BEN, 8-4.
No. 3 — Kucera/Brithi, GICC, def. Bailey/Behlen, BEN, 8-3.
SOCCER
Viking girls defeat Kearney Catholic
KEARNEY — The Northwest girls soccer team improved to 5-2 on the season after defeating Kearney Catholic 2-1.
Rylee Eschliman scored both goals in the first half. One of those goals came off a Faith Eickhoff assist.
“The team is starting to show moments of looking really good with their passes and playing together,” NW coach Jess Herrmann said. “We are still moving players around to find the perfect fit, and all players are doing a great job of adjusting.”
The Vikings take on No. 3 Columbus Scotus Monday in Columbus.
NW boys fall to Stars
KEARNEY — The Class B, No. 4 Northwest boys soccer team dropped a 1-0 game to Kearney Catholic Friday.
The Stars scored the lone goal in the 76th minute of the game to get the win.
The Vikings take on No. 8 Columbus Scotus Monday in Columbus.