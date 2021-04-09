Friday city roundup

No. 1 — Kolbert/Golka, GICC, def. Johnson/Stckenschmidt, BEN, 8-2.

No. 2 — Asche/Maser, GICC, def. Boyes/Uhlir, BEN, 8-4.

No. 3 — Kucera/Brithi, GICC, def. Bailey/Behlen, BEN, 8-3.

SOCCER

Viking girls defeat Kearney Catholic

KEARNEY — The Northwest girls soccer team improved to 5-2 on the season after defeating Kearney Catholic 2-1.

Rylee Eschliman scored both goals in the first half. One of those goals came off a Faith Eickhoff assist.

“The team is starting to show moments of looking really good with their passes and playing together,” NW coach Jess Herrmann said. “We are still moving players around to find the perfect fit, and all players are doing a great job of adjusting.”

The Vikings take on No. 3 Columbus Scotus Monday in Columbus.

NW boys fall to Stars

KEARNEY — The Class B, No. 4 Northwest boys soccer team dropped a 1-0 game to Kearney Catholic Friday.

The Stars scored the lone goal in the 76th minute of the game to get the win.

The Vikings take on No. 8 Columbus Scotus Monday in Columbus.