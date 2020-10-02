 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Friday city roundup
0 comments

Friday city roundup

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CROSS COUNTRY

GICC’s Cloud, Mejia go 1-2 at St. Cecilia Invite

HASTINGS — Grand Island Central Catholic boys cross country claimed the Hastings St. Cecilia Invite Friday.

Zach Cloud and Jarit Mejia went 1-2 to help the Crusaders take the title.

Cloud won the race (17:59), while Mejia was second (19:10). Austin Miller was fifth (20:55), while Isaac Henry took 10th (22:05), Chris Kizitos was 13th (22:51) and Ayden Encinger claimed 15th (23:20).

The girls were second at the meet as Raegan Galletly led the way with a second-place finish (21:16), while Grace Herbek was third (21:53). Rylee Lonnemann came in sixth (23:45), while Allison Haney claimed eighth (24:30). Brooklyn Kolbet, Lidia Ramirez and Sara McCarraher were 11th (26:54), 12th (29:37) and 13th (29:48), respectively.

GIRLS GOLF

Vikings finish second at Central Conference

HOLDREGE — Four medalists paced the Northwest girls golf team Friday in Holdrege.

Lanie Fry led the way with a fifth-place finish after shooting a 100, helping the Vikings come in with a 411.

Avery Hermesch was ninth (101), while Hailey Schuster came in 12th (103) and Taylor Mazour was 15th (107).

Central Conference Meet

Team Standings

York 382, Northwest 411, Seward 427, Lexington 441, Aurora 458, Holdrege 470, Schuyler 477, Columbus Lakeview 481.

Medalists

1, Riley Stuhr, YOR, 87; 2, Breanna Placke, SEW, 93; 3, Abby York, YOR, 94; 4, Ella Jacobson, HOL, 95; 5, Zoey Salem, LEX, 96; 6, Lanie Fry, NW, 100; 7, OBrasia Amos, LEX, 100; 8, Piper Fernau, YOR, 100; 9, Avery Hermesch, NW, 101; 10, Kirsten Fike, YOR, 101; 103, 11, Sidney O’Dey, Adams Central, 103; 12, Hailey Schuster, NW, 103; 13, Riley Darbro, AUR, 104; 14, Natally Anderson, SEW, 107; 15, Taylor Mazour, NW, 107.

Other NW golfers: Olivia Ottman 108.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts