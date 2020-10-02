Friday city roundup

CROSS COUNTRY

GICC’s Cloud, Mejia go 1-2 at St. Cecilia Invite

HASTINGS — Grand Island Central Catholic boys cross country claimed the Hastings St. Cecilia Invite Friday.

Zach Cloud and Jarit Mejia went 1-2 to help the Crusaders take the title.

Cloud won the race (17:59), while Mejia was second (19:10). Austin Miller was fifth (20:55), while Isaac Henry took 10th (22:05), Chris Kizitos was 13th (22:51) and Ayden Encinger claimed 15th (23:20).

The girls were second at the meet as Raegan Galletly led the way with a second-place finish (21:16), while Grace Herbek was third (21:53). Rylee Lonnemann came in sixth (23:45), while Allison Haney claimed eighth (24:30). Brooklyn Kolbet, Lidia Ramirez and Sara McCarraher were 11th (26:54), 12th (29:37) and 13th (29:48), respectively.

GIRLS GOLF

Vikings finish second at Central Conference

HOLDREGE — Four medalists paced the Northwest girls golf team Friday in Holdrege.

Lanie Fry led the way with a fifth-place finish after shooting a 100, helping the Vikings come in with a 411.