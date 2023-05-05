Northwest golfers finish fifth at Central Conference
YORK – Two medalists led the Northwest boys golf team at the Central Conference Meet.
Zach Fausch led the Vikings with an eighth-place finish with a 78 to lead the Vikings to a fifth-place finish with a 330 score.
Kanyon Shada earned a 15th-place medal after firing an 81.
Central Conference Tournament
Team Standings
York 293, Columbus Lakeview 316, Aurora 324, Crete 327, Northwest 330, Adams Central 333, Seward 346, Lexington 370, Schuyler 404.
Individual Standings
1, Jensen, YOR, 71; 2, Hinze, YOR, 73; 3, E. Jensen, YOR, 74; 4, Seevers, YOR, 75; 5, Knust, AUR, 76; 6, Fremarek, CL, 76; 7, McCarthy, YOR, 76; 8, Fausch, NW, 78; 9, Schneider, CL, 78; 10, Shestak, AC, 79; 11, Vertin, CRE, 79; 12, Grosshans, AUR, 79; 13, Clarke, CRE, 80; 14, Vogt, CL, 80; 15, Shada, NW, 81.
Other city golfers
NORTHWEST – Martin 85, Eriksen, 86, Kelly 86.