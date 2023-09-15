SOFTBALL

GICC hits four home runs in win over St. Paul

DONIPHAN — The Grand Island Central Catholic softball team went deep four times against St. Paul.

The Crusaders offense hit four home run during its 7-4 win over St. Paul Friday in Doniphan.

St. Paul used a three-run sixth inning to take a 4-3 lead, but the Crusaders scored four in the bottom of the frame to take control.

Bri Saddler hit two of those home runs in going 2 for 3 with two RBIs, while Jacie Palik and Grace Watson hit the other two.

Grand Island CC 7, St. Paul 4

St. Paul 001 003 0-4 5 3

Grand Island CC 030 004 X-7 9 1

WP-Rainforth. LP-Wegner. 2B-GICC: Renz. HR-GICC: Saddler 2, Palik, Watson.

Islanders drop two at Omaha Westside Classic

OMAHA — The Grand Island Senior High softball team dropped a pair of games at the Omaha Westside Invite Friday.

The Islanders opened with a 9-1 four-inning loss to Class A, No. 2 Lincoln East. GISH had no hits in the contest.

Grand Island fell to Omaha Marian in the second game 10-3.

Briannah Kutschkau led the offense by going 3 for 3 with two doubles.

Game one

Lincoln East 9, Grand Island 1

Grand Island 001 0-1 0 3 Lincoln East 041 4-9 10 0 WP-Ball. LP-Hormann. 2B-LE: Adams, Barnes. 3B-LE:Hatten.

Game two

Omaha Marian 10, Grand Island 3

Omaha Marian 104 50-10 11 0 Grand Island 101 01-3 4 4

WP-Hansen. LP-Hoos. 2B-OM: Hansen, Robbins. GI: Kutschkau 2, Gawrych. 3B-OM: Kincaid. HR-OM: Dreibelbis 2.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Grand Island goes 2-1 during pool play at LPS Classic

LINCOLN - The Grand Island Senior High volleyball team went 2-1 during pool play of the Lincoln Public Schools Tournament.

The Islanders outlasted Gretna 15-25, 25-20, 25-23, before defeating Lincoln Northwest 25-11, 25-8. Grand Island ended the day by falling to Class A, No. 2 Lincoln Southwest 25-17, 25-18.

Grand Island will play in the gold bracket and will open with No. 1 and two-time defending Class A state champion Papillion-LaVista South at 9:30 a.m. in the North Gym at Lincoln Southeast.