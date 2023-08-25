Crusaders get first win since 2021

CAIRO – Grand Island Central Catholic’s season-opening football game against Centura Friday night was suspended due to inclement weather, but that wasn’t enough to keep the Crusaders from scoring a win.

When play resumed after a 1-hour, 53-minute delay, Central Catholic held off a pair of second-half Centura scoring threats to take a 13-7 victory.

It was GICC’s first win since the 2021 season.

The Crusadesr broke a 7-all halftime tie when Jack Steenson returned the second-half kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown. The extra-point try was no good.

Sophomore quarterback Grayson Sack scored the first points of the game on a 52-yard run off an option keeper for the Crusaders. The extra-point kick made it 7-0 GICC with 5:39 to play in the first quarter.

Centura tied it with a 73-yard touchdown run by Mason Gorecki and an extra-point kick to make it 7-7 with 5:31 left in the second quarter.

Grayson Sack also intercepted a pass for the Crusaders.

The Crusaders host North Bend on Sept. 1. Centura plays Sept. 1 at Valentine.

Heartland Lutheran falls to Sterling

STERLING – The Heartland Lutheran football team fell to Sterling 38-6 to open the season.

No other information was provided.

CROSS COUNTRY

GISH’s Johnsen, Boltz sweep Vince Zavala Invite races

Grand Island Senior High runners swept the individual races at the Vince Zavala Northwest Invite Friday at the Vets Complex.

Grand Island’s Kaden Boltz captured the boys race at 13:20.21 and Katie Johnsen won the girls race at 17:19.51.

In the boys race, Boltz won the race over teammate Ruben Caceres Perez, who finished second at 13:29.39. Brady Hartford finished seventh at 14:26.33, while Jorge Carpio was 12th at 15:04.94.

In the girls race, Johnsen won over Northwest’s Olivia Chapman, who came in at 17:30.38. Annaka Schlachter was fifth at 18:00.80, while Jocelyn Morris was ninth at 18:14.35, Lauren Brown came in 11th at 18:30.29, Amber Gomez was 12th at 18:37.93, Jasmine Morales came in 13th at 18:41.70 and Elizabeth Stoppkotte was 15th at 18:54.30.

The Northwest boys were led by freshman Ethan Smith, who was third at 13:44.35, while Caden Sheffield finished ninth at 14:50.62 and Christian Mendoza was 10th at 14:58.01.

George Pilsl led the Grand Island Central Catholic boys with a 13th-place finish at 15:15.91, while Thomas Birch came in 15th at 15:20.58.

No team scores were kept.

Vince Zavala Invite

At Vets Complex

Teams competing: Adams Central, Aurora, Columbus Lakeview, Fairbury, Grand Island, Grand Island Central Catholic, Northwest, Wahoo

No team scores

Boys

Individual results

1, Boltz, GI, 13:20.31; 2, Caceres-Perez, GI, 13:29.39; 3, Smith, NW, 13:44.35; 4, Gautier, AUR, 14:00.20; 5, Cederburg, MIN, 14:14.46; 6, Evans, AUR, 14:22.54; 7, Hartford, GI, 14:26.33; 8, Jalen Daugherty, AUR, 14:45.26; 9, Sheffield, NW, 14:50.62; 10, Mendoza, NW, 14:58.01; 11, Adamec, WAH, 15:02.05; 12, Carpio, GI, 15:04.94; 13, Pilsl, GICC, 15:15.91; 14, Kleffner, WAH, 15:16.61; 15, Birch, GICC, 15:20.58.

Girls

1, Johnsen, GI, 17:19.51; 2, Chapman, NW, 17:30.38; 3, Ericksen, AUR, 17:37.95; 4, Wineteer, AUR, 17:39.78; 5, Schlacther, GI, 18:00.80; 6, Warford, WAH, 18:08.63; 7, Eggleston, AUR, 18:09.11; 8, Badstieber, CL, 18:14.09; 9, Morris, GI, 18:14.35; 10, Slagle, AUR, 18.21:67; 11, Brown, GI, 18:30.29; 12, Gomez, GI, 18:37.93; 13, Morales, GI, 18:41.70; 14, Dunlap, WAH, 18:49.49; 15, Stoppkotte, GI, 18:54.30.