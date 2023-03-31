Girls Tennis
GICC defeats Bennington
BENNINGTON – The Grand Island Central Catholic girls tennis team earned a 6-3 victory over Bennington Friday afternoon.
The Crusaders went 2-1 in the doubles matches, before going 4-2 in the singles matches.
The closest match came at No. 3 doubles when sisters Ayonya and Arushi Birthi posted a 9-8 (7-3) victory over Kailee Bailey and Chloe Stuckenschmidt.
GICC will compete in the Ralston Invite at 9 a.m. Saturday in Ralston.
Grand Island CC 6, Bennington 3
Singles
No. 1 - Kailee Bailey, BENN, def. Ayonya Birthi, GICC, 8-3.
No. 2 - Arushi Birthi, GICC, def. Chloe Stuckenschmidt, BENN, 8-3.
No. 3 - Carolyn Maser, GICC, def. Eva Behlen, BENN, 8-4.
No. 4 - Tristyn Hedman, GICC, def. Maddie Uhlir, BENN, 8-1
No. 5 - Brinlynn Johnson, BENN, def. Maddie Weyers, GICC, 8-4.
No. 6 - Avery Kelly, GICC, def. Addie Ziska, BENN, 8-3.
Doubles
No. 1 - Maser/Hedman, GICC, def. Behlen/Johnson, BENN, 8-2.
No. 2 - Uhlir/Ziska, BENN, def. Kelly/Weyers, GICC, 8-5.
No. 3 - Ay. Birthi/Ar. Birthi, GICC, def. Bailey/Stuckenschmidt, BENN, 9-8 (7-3).