Friday prep football roundup

Adams Central 21, Cozad 13
COZAD — Class C-1, No. 4 Adams Central held off No. 6 Cozad to stay unbeaten.
The Patriots led 21-6 at half before the Haymakers got to within 21-13 in the fourth quarter before getting the win.
Hyatt Collins had 41 carries for 274 yards with three touchdowns for Adams Central.
St. Paul 35, Gothenburg 6
ST. PAUL — Class C-1 No. 7 St. Paul improved to 3-1 on the year after defeating Gothenburg Friday.
Eli Larson had 28 carries for 217 yards with two yards for the Wildcats, while Brenden Knapp 5 of 12 for 123 yards with a touchdown pass.
Parker Klinginsmith had three catches for 77 yards, while Tommy Wroblewski had a 75-yard punt return for a touchdown for St. Paul.
Ord 42, Broken Bow 0
ORD — Tommy Stevens scored three touchdowns in the first quarter to help Ord defeat Broken Bow.
In all, Smith had 12 carries for 91 yards with two touchdowns runs, and also had a 60-yard fumble return for the Chants.
Kenesaw 48, Giltner 6
KENESAW — Giltner fell behind 29-0 after the first quarter on Class D-2 No. 5 Kenesaw and never recovered.
