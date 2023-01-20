Friday's area basketball summaries

Basketball
Area summaries
At Ravenna
Ravenna 46, Arcadia-Loup City 37
Arcadia-LC; 7; 6; 12; 12–37
Ravenna; 7; 11; 13; 15–46
ARCADIA-LC–Griffith 12, Setlik 11, Garrelts 6, Santos 3, Lewandowski 3, Slobaszewski 2.
RAVENNA–Lewandowski 10, Ke. Schirmer 10, Cruz 8, Brodersen 6, Standage 6, Rager 3, Reisbeck 3.
At Doniphan
Doniphan-Trumbull 71, Superior 33
Superior; 4; 5; 14; 10-33
People are also reading…
Doniphan-Trumbull; 17; 24; 22; 8-71
SUPERIOR–Butler 4, Thies 5, Grossmann 2, Baumbach 2, Clark 2, Meyer 18.
DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL–Poppe 13, Detamore 17, Ja. Collinson 5, Bennett 10, Williams 2, Volk 11, VanDiest 2, N. Collinson 3, Barnes 5, Beirow 3.
At Gibbon
Centura 52, Gibbon 47
Centura-52
Gibbon-47
CENTURA–Fries 21, Ruhl 8, Noakes 8
GIBBON–Weismann 15, Dorszynski 13, Tamayo 10.
Girls
At Ravenna
Ravenna 60, Arcadia-Loup City 17
Arcadia-LC; 2; 8; 4; 3–17
Ravenna; 17; 29; 9; 5–60
ARCADIA-LC–Jaixen 8, Kapustka 6, Hurlburt 2, Friesen 1.
RAVENNA–Sklenar 15, Fiddelke 14, McKeon 2, Huryta 6, Coulter 10, Ke. Hurt 13.
At Central City
Wood River 43, Central City 34
Wood River; 8; 15; 10; 10–43
Central City; 11; 8; 9; 6–34
WOOD RIVER–No scoring available.
CENTRAL CITY–Burbach 6, Sadler 5, Brandes 2, Fousek 4, Buhlke 6, Schindler 10, Steinke 1.
Area scores
Boys
Aquinas Catholic 55, Hastings St. Cecilia 49
Aurora 65, Seward 53
Boone Central 47, Ord 39
Central City 51, Wood River 41
Centura 52, Gibbon 47
Doniphan-Trumbull 71, Superior 33
Hastings 65, Elkhorn North 50
Lincoln Pius X 59, Grand Island 48
Northwest 45, Grand Island Central Catholic 41
Ravenna 46, Arcadia-Loup City 37
Girls
Boone Central 51, Ord 47
Centura 58, Gibbon 13
Elkhorn North 70, Hastings 30
Grand Island CC 49, Northwest 41
Lincoln Pius X 68, Grand Island 24
Ravenna 60, Arcadia-Loup City 17
Superior 50, Doniphan-Trumbull 31
Wood River 43, Central City 34
Goldenrod Conference
Girls
Friday, Jan. 20
Semifinals
at Central Valley
St. Francis 57, Burwell 25
Nebraska Christian 43, Fullerton 34
Saturday, Jan. 21
Third place game
at Central Valley
Burwell vs. Fullerton 2:30 p.m.
Championship game
at Central Valley
Humphrey St. Francis vs. Nebraska Christian, 6 p.m.
Boys
Thursday, Jan. 19
Semifinals
at Central Valley
Humphrey St. Francis 59, Fullerton 33
Nebraska Christian 45, Riverside 42
Saturday, Jan. 21
Third place game
at Central Valley
Fullerton vs. Riverside, 4 p.m.
Championship game
at Central Valley
Humphrey St. Francis vs. Nebraska Christian, 7:30 p.m.
State scores
Boys
Alliance 46, Ogallala 43
Ankeny Centennial, Iowa 70, Omaha Burke 36
Ashland-Greenwood 65, Syracuse 21
Auburn 52, Nebraska City 31
Bergen Catholic, N.J. 87, Millard North 83
Boys Town 58, Douglas County West 56
Columbus Scotus 40, Archbishop Bergan 17
Cozad 42, Lexington 41
Elkhorn Valley 68, Creighton 43
Elmwood-Murdock 67, Nebraska City Lourdes 27
Gordon/Rushville 57, Mullen 35
Hartington Cedar Catholic 46, Wayne 45
Kearney 49, Norfolk 31
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44, Battle Creek 36
Lawrence-Nelson 47, Diller-Odell 27
Lincoln Lutheran 55, Bishop Neumann 44
Lincoln Southwest 78, Fremont 36
Minden 49, Holdrege 26
Mitchell 63, Southeast, Wyo. 58
Norfolk Catholic 46, Lutheran High Northeast 41
North Platte 57, McCook 52
O'Neill 76, Guardian Angels 56
Omaha Bryan 66, Omaha South 54
Omaha Creighton Prep 48, Omaha Central 44
Omaha Westside 67, Papillion-LaVista 55
Ralston 68, Beatrice 60
Sidney 45, Gothenburg 43
Summerland 59, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 42
York 69, Fairbury 25
Panhandle Conference Tournament
Semifinal
Hay Springs 57, Morrill 50
SPVA Tournament
Semifinal
Bridgeport 51, Perkins County 50
North Platte St. Patrick's 48, Chase County 32
Seventh Place
Kimball 72, Sutherland 50
Girls
Ainsworth 38, North Central 28
Alliance 46, Ogallala 43
Ashland-Greenwood 35, Syracuse 24
Auburn 52, Nebraska City 31
Beatrice 58, Ralston 18
Bellevue East 69, Omaha Northwest 32
Bennington 41, Norris 38
Blue Hill 42, Sandy Creek 32
BDS 48, Exeter/Milligan 31
Chadron 50, Gering 31
Clarkson/Leigh 61, Twin River 17
Columbus Lakeview 50, Schuyler 18
Columbus Scotus 40, Archbishop Bergan 17
Cozad 42, Lexington 32
Deshler 61, Harvard 22
Douglas County West 63, Boys Town 6
Elgin Public/Pope John 41, West Holt 40
Elkhorn Valley 57, Creighton 31
Fillmore Central 51, Tri County 38
Franklin 39, Kenesaw 33
Gordon/Rushville 57, Mullen 35
Guardian Angels 61, O'Neill 30
Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, Wayne 47
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 75, Bancroft-Rosalie 65
Johnson-Brock 69, Friend 18
Kearney 49, Norfolk 31
Lincoln Lutheran 55, Bishop Neumann 44
Lincoln North Star 47, Columbus 35
Lincoln Southwest 55, Fremont 43
Loomis 45, Hi-Line 42
Lyons-Decatur Northeast 45, Mead 25
Malcolm 59, Wilber-Clatonia 17
McCool Junction 50, Osceola 32
Milford 56, David City 23
Minden 49, Holdrege 26
Nebraska City Lourdes 39, Elmwood-Murdock 29
North Platte 57, McCook 52
Omaha Nation 67, Homer 57
Papillion-LaVista 56, Omaha Westside 54
Pender 36, Wisner-Pilger 29
Pleasanton 59, Elm Creek 52
Ponca 64, Walthill 18
Raymond Central 48, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 39
Sidney 45, Gothenburg 43
Southeast, Wyo. 55, Mitchell 26
Stuart 53, Santee 51
Summerland 59, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 26
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 47, Silver Lake 38
Sutherland 33, Kimball 16
Wakefield 65, Tri County Northeast 20
Wausa 49, Winside 34
Waverly 35, Wahoo 34
Wilcox-Hildreth 51, Axtell 24
York 53, Fairbury 15
Yutan 62, Palmyra 34
MAC Tournament
Semifinal
Bayard 49, South Platte 42
Leyton 42, Garden County 41
Panhandle Tournament
Edgemont, S.D. 43, Morrill 30
Hay Springs 58, Crawford 42
RCC Tournament
Fifth Place
Omaha Mercy 50, Omaha Roncalli 25
Third Place
Omaha Gross Catholic 55, South Sioux City 49
SPVA Tournament
Semifinal
Bridgeport 66, Chase County 23