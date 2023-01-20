 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday's area basketball summaries

FILE PHOTO: Basketball

Check out the latest Nebraska high school boys basketball ratings!

Basketball

Area summaries

At Ravenna

Ravenna 46, Arcadia-Loup City 37

Arcadia-LC; 7; 6; 12; 12–37

Ravenna; 7; 11; 13; 15–46

ARCADIA-LC–Griffith 12, Setlik 11, Garrelts 6, Santos 3, Lewandowski 3, Slobaszewski 2.

RAVENNA–Lewandowski 10, Ke. Schirmer 10, Cruz 8, Brodersen 6, Standage 6, Rager 3, Reisbeck 3.

At Doniphan

Doniphan-Trumbull 71, Superior 33

Superior; 4; 5; 14; 10-33

Doniphan-Trumbull; 17; 24; 22; 8-71

SUPERIOR–Butler 4, Thies 5, Grossmann 2, Baumbach 2, Clark 2, Meyer 18.

DONIPHAN-TRUMBULL–Poppe 13, Detamore 17, Ja. Collinson 5, Bennett 10, Williams 2, Volk 11, VanDiest 2, N. Collinson 3, Barnes 5, Beirow 3.

At Gibbon

Centura 52, Gibbon 47

Centura-52

Gibbon-47

CENTURA–Fries 21, Ruhl 8, Noakes 8

GIBBON–Weismann 15, Dorszynski 13, Tamayo 10.

Girls

At Ravenna

Ravenna 60, Arcadia-Loup City 17

Arcadia-LC; 2; 8; 4; 3–17

Ravenna; 17; 29; 9; 5–60

ARCADIA-LC–Jaixen 8, Kapustka 6, Hurlburt 2, Friesen 1.

RAVENNA–Sklenar 15, Fiddelke 14, McKeon 2, Huryta 6, Coulter 10, Ke. Hurt 13.

At Central City

Wood River 43, Central City 34

Wood River; 8; 15; 10; 10–43

Central City; 11; 8; 9; 6–34

WOOD RIVER–No scoring available.

CENTRAL CITY–Burbach 6, Sadler 5, Brandes 2, Fousek 4, Buhlke 6, Schindler 10, Steinke 1.

Area scores

Boys

Aquinas Catholic 55, Hastings St. Cecilia 49

Aurora 65, Seward 53

Boone Central 47, Ord 39

Central City 51, Wood River 41

Centura 52, Gibbon 47

Doniphan-Trumbull 71, Superior 33

Hastings 65, Elkhorn North 50

Lincoln Pius X 59, Grand Island 48

Northwest 45, Grand Island Central Catholic 41

Ravenna 46, Arcadia-Loup City 37

Girls

Boone Central 51, Ord 47

Centura 58, Gibbon 13

Elkhorn North 70, Hastings 30

Grand Island CC 49, Northwest 41

Lincoln Pius X 68, Grand Island 24

Ravenna 60, Arcadia-Loup City 17

Superior 50, Doniphan-Trumbull 31

Wood River 43, Central City 34

Goldenrod Conference

Girls

Friday, Jan. 20

Semifinals

at Central Valley

St. Francis 57, Burwell 25

Nebraska Christian 43, Fullerton 34

Saturday, Jan. 21

Third place game

at Central Valley

Burwell vs. Fullerton 2:30 p.m.

Championship game

at Central Valley

Humphrey St. Francis vs. Nebraska Christian, 6 p.m.

Boys

Thursday, Jan. 19

Semifinals

at Central Valley

Humphrey St. Francis 59, Fullerton 33

Nebraska Christian 45, Riverside 42

Saturday, Jan. 21

Third place game

at Central Valley

Fullerton vs. Riverside, 4 p.m.

Championship game

at Central Valley

Humphrey St. Francis vs. Nebraska Christian, 7:30 p.m.

State scores

Boys

Alliance 46, Ogallala 43

Ankeny Centennial, Iowa 70, Omaha Burke 36

Ashland-Greenwood 65, Syracuse 21

Auburn 52, Nebraska City 31

Bergen Catholic, N.J. 87, Millard North 83

Boys Town 58, Douglas County West 56

Columbus Scotus 40, Archbishop Bergan 17

Cozad 42, Lexington 41

Elkhorn Valley 68, Creighton 43

Elmwood-Murdock 67, Nebraska City Lourdes 27

Gordon/Rushville 57, Mullen 35

Hartington Cedar Catholic 46, Wayne 45

Kearney 49, Norfolk 31

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 44, Battle Creek 36

Lawrence-Nelson 47, Diller-Odell 27

Lincoln Lutheran 55, Bishop Neumann 44

Lincoln Southwest 78, Fremont 36

Minden 49, Holdrege 26

Mitchell 63, Southeast, Wyo. 58

Norfolk Catholic 46, Lutheran High Northeast 41

North Platte 57, McCook 52

O'Neill 76, Guardian Angels 56

Omaha Bryan 66, Omaha South 54

Omaha Creighton Prep 48, Omaha Central 44

Omaha Westside 67, Papillion-LaVista 55

Ralston 68, Beatrice 60

Sidney 45, Gothenburg 43

Summerland 59, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 42

York 69, Fairbury 25

Panhandle Conference Tournament

Semifinal

Hay Springs 57, Morrill 50

SPVA Tournament

Semifinal

Bridgeport 51, Perkins County 50

North Platte St. Patrick's 48, Chase County 32

Seventh Place

Kimball 72, Sutherland 50

Girls

Ainsworth 38, North Central 28

Alliance 46, Ogallala 43

Ashland-Greenwood 35, Syracuse 24

Auburn 52, Nebraska City 31

Beatrice 58, Ralston 18

Bellevue East 69, Omaha Northwest 32

Bennington 41, Norris 38

Blue Hill 42, Sandy Creek 32

BDS 48, Exeter/Milligan 31

Chadron 50, Gering 31

Clarkson/Leigh 61, Twin River 17

Columbus Lakeview 50, Schuyler 18

Columbus Scotus 40, Archbishop Bergan 17

Cozad 42, Lexington 32

Deshler 61, Harvard 22

Douglas County West 63, Boys Town 6

Elgin Public/Pope John 41, West Holt 40

Elkhorn Valley 57, Creighton 31

Fillmore Central 51, Tri County 38

Franklin 39, Kenesaw 33

Gordon/Rushville 57, Mullen 35

Guardian Angels 61, O'Neill 30

Hartington Cedar Catholic 56, Wayne 47

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 75, Bancroft-Rosalie 65

Johnson-Brock 69, Friend 18

Kearney 49, Norfolk 31

Lincoln Lutheran 55, Bishop Neumann 44

Lincoln North Star 47, Columbus 35

Lincoln Southwest 55, Fremont 43

Loomis 45, Hi-Line 42

Lyons-Decatur Northeast 45, Mead 25

Malcolm 59, Wilber-Clatonia 17

McCool Junction 50, Osceola 32

Milford 56, David City 23

Minden 49, Holdrege 26

Nebraska City Lourdes 39, Elmwood-Murdock 29

North Platte 57, McCook 52

Omaha Nation 67, Homer 57

Papillion-LaVista 56, Omaha Westside 54

Pender 36, Wisner-Pilger 29

Pleasanton 59, Elm Creek 52

Ponca 64, Walthill 18

Raymond Central 48, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 39

Sidney 45, Gothenburg 43

Southeast, Wyo. 55, Mitchell 26

Stuart 53, Santee 51

Summerland 59, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 26

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 47, Silver Lake 38

Sutherland 33, Kimball 16

Wakefield 65, Tri County Northeast 20

Wausa 49, Winside 34

Waverly 35, Wahoo 34

Wilcox-Hildreth 51, Axtell 24

York 53, Fairbury 15

Yutan 62, Palmyra 34

MAC Tournament

Semifinal

Bayard 49, South Platte 42

Leyton 42, Garden County 41

Panhandle Tournament

Edgemont, S.D. 43, Morrill 30

Hay Springs 58, Crawford 42

RCC Tournament

Fifth Place

Omaha Mercy 50, Omaha Roncalli 25

Third Place

Omaha Gross Catholic 55, South Sioux City 49

SPVA Tournament

Semifinal

Bridgeport 66, Chase County 23

