Friday's area football roundup
Adams Central 49, Fillmore Central 14

GENEVA — Class C-1, No. 5 Adams Central broke a two-game losing streak by dominating Fillmore Central Friday.

Hyatt Collins led the Patriots with 15 carries for 253 yards with four touchdowns.

St. Paul 69, Twin River 6

ST. PAUL — Class C-1, No. 3 St. Paul closed out the regular season with a dominating victory over Twin River.

The Wildcats had 523 yards of total offense. Eli Larson scored three rushing touchdowns.

