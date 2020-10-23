Friday's area football roundup

Adams Central 49, Fillmore Central 14
GENEVA — Class C-1, No. 5 Adams Central broke a two-game losing streak by dominating Fillmore Central Friday.
Hyatt Collins led the Patriots with 15 carries for 253 yards with four touchdowns.
St. Paul 69, Twin River 6
ST. PAUL — Class C-1, No. 3 St. Paul closed out the regular season with a dominating victory over Twin River.
The Wildcats had 523 yards of total offense. Eli Larson scored three rushing touchdowns.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!