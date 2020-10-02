Friday's area football roundup

Burwell 28, Arcadia-Loup City 22

BURWELL — Class D-1 No. 2-rated Burwell held off Arcadia-Loup City for a rainy victory to remain undefeated.

The Longhorns held the Rebels on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with under 5 minutes remaining.

Barak Birch went 11-for-16 for 115 yards with three touchdowns for Burwell. Alex Gideon had two of the TD catches from 27 and 22 yards out.

Caleb Busch ran for 103 yards on 22 carries with a TD.

Dillon Critel picked off a pair of passes to lead the Longhorns’ defense.

Anselmo-Merna 36, Ravenna 24

RAVENNA — Anselmo-Merna scored the final 18 points of the game to rally past Ravenna.

Jesse Drahota rushed for 88 yards and a touchdown and added a 76-yard kickoff return for another score for Ravenna. Zach Lewandowski was 11-for-20 passing for 85 yards.

Hastings SC 28, Doniphan-Trumbull 14

HASTINGS — Hastings St. Cecilia took a 14-0 lead in the first quarter and went on to top Doniphan-Trumbull.

Myles Sadd rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns and passed for 146 yards for the Cardinals in the loss.