Friday's city roundup

BOYS BASKETBALL
Grand Island rallies to defeat Columbus
COLUMBUS — The Grand Island Senior High boys basketball team outscored Columbus 18-7 in the fourth quarter to take a 48-40 victory Friday night.
Grand Island hosts Lincoln North Star at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
No other information was provided.
Grand Island (8-5) 8 7 15 18—48
Columbus (0-10) 14 8 11 7—40
GIRLS BASKETBALL
GISH falls to Columbus
COLUMBUS — The Grand Island Senior High girls basketball team fell to Columbus 46-23 Friday night.
Maddi Webster led the Islanders with eight points.
Grand Island (0-13) 6 4 4 9—23
Columbus (3-9) 11 12 11 12—46
GRAND ISLAND—Abbi Maciejewski 4, Claire Kelly 1, Jaylen Hansen 4, Maddi Webster 8, Hailey Kenkel 2, Emma McCoy 2.
COLUMBUS—Bruan 6, Gaedeke 5, Renner 4, Thompson 6, Kudron 8, Hazlett 2, Batenhorst 11, Kapels 4.