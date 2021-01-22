 Skip to main content
Friday's city roundup
BOYS BASKETBALL

Grand Island rallies to defeat Columbus

COLUMBUS — The Grand Island Senior High boys basketball team outscored Columbus 18-7 in the fourth quarter to take a 48-40 victory Friday night.

Grand Island hosts Lincoln North Star at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

No other information was provided.

Grand Island (8-5) 8 7 15 18—48

Columbus (0-10) 14 8 11 7—40

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GISH falls to Columbus

COLUMBUS — The Grand Island Senior High girls basketball team fell to Columbus 46-23 Friday night.

Maddi Webster led the Islanders with eight points.

Grand Island (0-13) 6 4 4 9—23

Columbus (3-9) 11 12 11 12—46

GRAND ISLAND—Abbi Maciejewski 4, Claire Kelly 1, Jaylen Hansen 4, Maddi Webster 8, Hailey Kenkel 2, Emma McCoy 2.

COLUMBUS—Bruan 6, Gaedeke 5, Renner 4, Thompson 6, Kudron 8, Hazlett 2, Batenhorst 11, Kapels 4.

