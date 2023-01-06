Friday's city roundup

Girls basketball

Northwest gets win over Lakeview

The Northwest girls basketball team picked up its fourth victory of the season.

The Vikings pulled away to grab a 36-26 win over Columbus Lakeview.

Evie Keller led the Vikings with eight points, while Kylie Caspersen added seven points. Haylee Brandt and Whitney Loman each had five points.

Northwest hosts York at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Woods helps GICC defeat Kearney Catholic

KEARNEY — Gracie Woods helped Grand Island Central Catholic defeat Kearney Catholic.

The 6-0 senior buried a 3-pointer with 12 seconds left to help the Crusaders to a 46-41 win over the Stars.

In fact, Woods scored GICC’s final five points in the contest.

Lucy Ghaifan led the Crusaders with 19 points, while Woods added 14.

GICC takes on Class D-2, No. 1 Shelton in the Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase at 12:10 p.m. Saturday at Kearney High School.

Boys basketball

Stars pull away to defeat GICC

KEARNEY — Kearney Catholic used a big fourth quarter to pull away to defeat Grand Island Central Catholic.

The Stars outscored the Crusaders 20-15 in the fourth quarter to take a 56-47 win Friday.

Ishmael Nadir led GICC with 18 points, while Thomas Liban chipped in 13.

The Crusaders host Class C-2, No. 2 Doniphan-Trumbull at 6 p.m. Saturday.

Third quarter haunts Northwest in loss to Lakeview

The third quarter gave the Northwest boys basketball team some trouble.

After leading 20-19 at the break, Northwest was outscored 12-4 in the third in falling 38-34 Friday.

Cooper Garrett led the Vikings with 11 points.

Northwest hosts York at 3:45 p.m. Saturday at Northwest.

Wrestling

GICC’s Alberts named outstanding wrestler at Burwell Invite

BURWELL — Grand Island Central Catholic was named the outstanding wrestler of the Burwell Invite Friday.

The Crusader senior improved to 19-0 after earning a 14-3 major decision over Crofton-Bloomfield’s Wyatt Tramp in the 160-pound final.

He helped GICC finish with 47 points.

St. Paul edged Crofton-Bloomfield 199.5-199 for the team title.

Burwell Invite

Team Standings

St. Paul 199.5, Crofton-Bloomfield 199, East Butler 130, Twin Loup 125, Loomis-Bertrand 117, Wood River 115, Ravenna 83, Clarkson-Leigh 77, Burwell 74, Elgin Public/Pope John 60, Elm Creek 59.5, North Central 59, Grand Island CC 47, SEM 46, Central Valley 37, Ansley-Litchfield 24, Ainsworth 23, Arcadia-Loup City 17, Creighton 13, Newman Grove 6.

Championship results

106—Layne Baker, SP, dec. Trenton Van Veldhuizen, EB, 7-6; 113—Tyson Freeman, LB, maj. dec. Morgan Bunner, CL, 10-1; 120—Robbie Fisher, CB, maj. dec. Carter Beckman, EPPJ, 9-1; 126—Reece Kocian, EB, dec. Jaxon Smith, EC, 3-1; 132—Kaleb Baker, SP, dec. Lane Bohac, EB, 4-3; 138—Riley Waddington, WR, pinned Carter Jasnoch, RAV, 2:44; 145—Owen Sack, SP, pinned Landon Holloway, AIN, 1:57; 152—Alex Meinecke, SP, pinned Brock Jennoutot, CB, 3:06; 160—Ben Alberts, GICC, maj. dec. Wyatt Tramp, CB, 14-3; 170—Garett Schneider, TL, dec. Maddox Jones, SEM, 5-4; 182—Ikaiah Edgren, WR, dec. Casey Jeannoutot, CB, 3-2; 195—Samuel Hemenway, EPPJ, pinned Tyson Sanger, CB, 2:36; 220—Sleet Michael, TL, dec. Ty Tramp, CB, 6-2; 285—Quade Peterson, SP, dec. Paxton Bartels, CB, 6-2.

Hostetler, Pittman lead Islanders at Millard West

MILLARD - Grand Island Senior High finished with two champions at the Millard West Invite.

Justyce Hostetler and Zachary Pittman claimed titles at 195 and 285 pounds respectively to help the Islanders take sixth with 134 points.

Hostetler went 3-0, including a 10-5 win over Papillion-LaVista South's Cannon O'Connor in the final match at 195, while Pittman pinned Lincoln Southwest's Josh Tollefsen in the 285 final.

Riley Bishop (fifth, 106), Maddon Kontos (sixth, 120), Kaden Harder (seventh, 126), Cristian Cortez (second, 126), Ryker Booth (fifth, 138), Gavin Pedersen (sixth, 145), Alex Dzingle (second, 152), Andrew Pittman (seventh, 160) and Hudson Oliver (second, 182) were the other Islander medalits.

Grand Island travels to Rollin Dyer Invite Saturday in Atlantic, Iowa.

Millard West Invite

Team Standings

Millard West 200, Omaha Westside 171.5, Omaha Bryan 169, Papillion-LaVista South 166.5, Lincoln Southwest 164.5, Grand Island 134.5, Lewis Central 107.5, Gretna 85, Omaha Burke 28, Omaha Benson 27.

Championship results

106-Abdirahman Unle, OBr, tech fall Creighton Lassen, MW, 23-8; 113-Carter Schorsch, LC, dec. Henry Kriegler, PLVS, 3-2; 120-Enrique Haynes, MW, dec. Cree Soe, OBr, 8-3; 126-Kooper Brandle, OWS, dec. Ross Bratetic, OBr, 3-2; 132-Kash Bates, LSW, pinned Cristian Crotez, GI, 2:26; 138-Imran Murad, MW, dec. Cameron Gable, PLVS, 9-7; 145-Jaime Sterlilng, OBr, pinned Phoenix Burt, OBu, 3:54; 152-Cannon McCarty, OWS, dec. Alex Dzingle, GI, 7-2; 160-Michael Myers, OWS, pinned Camden Ralston, PLVS, 2:16; 170-Jack Baptista, LSW, pinned Chance Chappell, LC, 3:08; 182-Noah Blair, dec. Hudson Oliver, GI, 5-2; 195-Justyce Hostetler, GI, dec. Cannon O'Connor, PLVS, 10-5; 220-Braylon Gartrell, LSW, pinned Mi'khel Thomas, OBr, 3:43; 285-Zachary Pittman, GI, pinned Josh Tollefsen, LSW, 0:44.