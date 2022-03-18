Friday's city roundup

BASEBALL

Islanders open season with 9-3 win

MILLARD — The Grand Island Senior High baseball team opened its season with a 9-3 win over Millard North Friday.

The Islanders scored three runs in the second inning and four runs in the sixth to take control.

Tyler Fay was 2 for 5 with two RBIs to lead the offense while Eli Arends was 2 for 4 with a RBI and a double.

Fay also earned the win by striking out eight batters and gave up four hits.

The Islanders will be back in action against Lincoln High at 2 p.m. Saturday at Ryder Park.

Grand Island 031 014 0—9 10 2

Millard North 100 101 0—3 7 2

WP—Fay. LP—Henry. SV—Plummer. 2B—GI: Arends.

TRACK AND FIELD

Northwest opens season at UNK Indoor Invite

KEARNEY — The Northwest track and field teams got their seasons under way at the UNK Indoor Invite Friday.

And found success as both teams won three events.

Reba Mader was involved in two of the wins. She won the 400 at 1:00.63. She also joined Samantha Roby, Kamrynn Mings and Grace Baasch on the winning 1,600 relay at 4:20.95.

Aizlynn Krafta captured the 55 hurdles at 9.20.

The Viking boys swept the 1,600 and 3,200 relay events.

The foursome of Tyler Salter, Gibson Kennedy, Teagan Lemkau and Garrett Richardson won the 1,600 relay at 3:46.95, while Salter, joined Charlie Hurley, Jacob Burger and Owen Bjerke on the winning 3,200 relay at 9:00.08.

Ben Sutherland was the other winner as he claimed the 3,200 at 11:13.96.

GICC teams both finish fourth at Doane Invite

CRETE — The Grand Island Central Catholic track and field teams got their seasons going at the Doane Indoor Invite Friday.

Both teams finished fourth. The Crusaders boys had two winners as they scored 40 points, while the girls had three winners, while going 1-2 in an event, to score 50.

Maddie Schneider led the Crusader girls with wins. She captured the discus at 109-4, while she and Kylee Hasselmann went 1-2 in the shot put. Schneider threw 36-5, while Hasselmann had a 35-4 toss.

Marissa Rerucha was the other winner as she won the pole vault after clearing 10-6.

On the boys, Gage Steinke captured the 60 at 7.25, while Ben Alberts captured the 800 at 2:04.39.

BOYS GOLF

Grand Island defeats Hastings in opening dual

HASTINGS — The Grand Island Senior High boys golf team was victorious in their opening dual.

The Islanders defeated Hastings 150-190 Friday at Lochland Golf Course.

Jared Lehechka was the individual medalist after shooting a 34, while Henry Kosmicki fired a 37 and Presin Vilai had a 39 and Marcus Holling shot a 40.

Bode Albers fired a 52 to round out the Grand Island scores.